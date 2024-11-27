Kelso under-16 hockey girls move top of table with victory

The team members of the Kelso Hockey Club under-16 girls squad

After Storm Bert wiped out last Saturday's hockey programme, Kelso Hockey Club's under-16s escaped the cold for a big game on Sunday in the U16 East League.

Kelso had won most of their games in this league, but a recent loss to Grange had left them seeking a return to winning ways at home to league leaders, Watsonians.

And the Tweedsiders did not disappoint, winning an excellent match 5-3 to leapfrog Watsonians into first place in the table on 12 points from their five league games this season.

Kelso under-16 coach Mary Weir said: “This was an excellent result and a very good all round team performance as the strikers all had great support from the hard working midfielders Lucy Elliot, Martha Ashworth, Ella Granger and Rhea Simpson.

"The back line defended really well with some great balls up the pitch from Melissa Paxton and Mary Tweedie, numerous well-timed tackles from Abi Butler and some penetrating runs up the middle from Zoe White with Cerys Payne making some crucial saves in goal.”

Kelso started last weekend’s match well, but failed to capitalise on good possession against a strong Watsonians defence, until Evie Leonard superbly ran the baseline and slipped the ball past the keeper.

Watsonians retaliated with a fast break up the pitch and a well taken individual goal, and while Rachel Elliot found the 'Sonians 'keeper in fine form, with several shots well saved, she found an unmarked Ava Lees with a great cross for Kelso’s second goal.

The visitors were again quick to even up the score and the teams went into the half-time break even at 2-2.

The second half was as closely contested as the first with both teams playing great hockey. From one penalty corner, Kelso reclaimed the lead when Leonard grabbed her second goal with a great deflection off the post.

This time the home team did not allow their opponents back into the game, keeping the pressure on and Leonard completed her hat-trick, with another deflection from a Josie Auchinleck pass.

Watsonians hit back again to narrow the gap to 4-3, but quick passing up the left ended with Leonard running the baseline again and topping off a fantastic match with her fourth goal, which put the seal on a fine victory.