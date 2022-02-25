Kelso teenage race ace Troy on track with new team

Troy Jeffrey on course last season

Aiming once more at the British Talent Cup, the Kelso 13-year-old has joined Lancashire-based Mortimer Racing Victoria House Academy for the forthcoming 2022 term.

Last year, Kelso High School pupil Troy finished 14th among 36 entrants in his rookie Talent Cup season.

This was regarded as an excellent accomplishment, as he missed several races through bike issues and injury after a crash at Silverstone, while many of his fellow riders were older and already had at least a year’s experience at that level.

Troy Jeffrey

"He might have been further up the field if he had not missed them but we were over the moon with the way he rode,” said mum Allyson.

This season, Troy will be on board an NSF 250 R Honda Moto 3, having left Stiggy Motorsport in Ayrshire – with the crew’s best wishes – and joined the Bolton-based Mortimer Racing team, where bosses with lots of experience and knowledge of bike data should stand him in good stead.

Troy is heading to Snetterton on March 25 for a three-day test session, while the first of nine rounds in the British Talent Cup series – one of which will be the Moto GP round at Silverstone – starts in April.

There will be 36 competitors this season but only 30 will make it on to the grid to race, so qualifying will be crucial.

Allyson added her son was confident and hopeful about the Talent Cup, which would be his main focus this year.

There was a possibility of additional Scottish events at East Fortune and Knockhill but plans for these were at a very early stage.

“He is very excited about starting with the new team and can’t wait for the season to start,” she added.

“He has never stopped training and he is completely and utterly focused to get on the road again and get going."

Troy, whose main backer was Jimmy Shanks, of Blinkbonny Quarry, hoped to do as well as he could and gather more experience.

Any improvement on last year might push him further up the field, said Allyson.