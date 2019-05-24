Kelso stages annual teens tennis tournament

The annual Hastings Legal 14U tournament was held on Sunday at Kelso Orchard Tennis Club, with 18 players from around the Borders taking part.

The final saw 2018 runner-up, Daniel Main, of Selkirk, take on Alexander Hart, of St Boswells.

The first set saw Alexander take an early lead, with his strong forehand dominating the game.

The second set was a closer affair, with Daniel coming back.

However, Alexander finished it off in style with some impressive net play. The final score was 6-2, 6-4.

The girls’ event saw a large field of 12 entrants produce some exciting matches over the course of the day.

Again, the final saw 2018 runner-up, Mhairi Buchanan, of Earlston, take on Daisy Scott-Watson, of Kelso, in what proved a very tight and close match-up.

The first set was tight and could have gone either way, but Mhairi edged Daisy to take it 5-3.

The second set was even closer and ended in a tie break.

Daisy getting to every ball made it hard work for Mhairi.

However, she used some impressive drop shots to disrupt Daisy’s rhythm and took the tie break 7-3, with the final score being 5-3, 5-4 to Mhairi.

Coach Lesley Thomas presented the winners and runners-up with their trophies and thanked everyone for their support over the day, along with Hastings Legal, which has sponsored the tournament for many years.