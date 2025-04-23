Kelso Races: Borders trainer and jockey both celebrate winners
And it wasn’t long before another Borders representative had his own cause for celebration, as Hawick-born jockey Jamie Hamilton won on Magic Wave – trained in Yorkshire by Mark Walford – in the 4.12pm Church House Investment Management Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs.
Journalist and Racing TV broadcaster Gordon Brown, who was covering the six-race Kelso meeting, said: "Sandy has had a bit of a quiet spell. That was his first winner for a month or two.
"It’s great for Sandy to get back on the scoreboard on his local track, where he always loves having winners.
“I was also impressed by Jamie, who is obviously Borders-born and whose parents I think still live in Bonchester Bridge.
"Magic Wave is a nice big horse that bounced back to form because he’d previously had a couple of moderate efforts this year.
"His trainer couldn’t offer any explanation for the improved run which was a winning one.
"I spoke to Jamie after the hurdle race he won. He said that the owner was a wee bit nervous when their horses go over fences.
"He’s a big horse with quite a long, straight back so they don’t know that he’ll take to fences.”
In another interesting angle from the day, Thomson’s winning horse, The Jad Factor, was one of three Tuesday triumphs at Kelso for Irish jockey Danny McMenamin, who had a day to remember as he rode his first treble at odds of just under 80/1.
He started off with Double Digits (trained by Ann Hamilton) in the 2.30pm Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle before going on to score again on Thomson’s horse and ending in equally productive fashion on Abbey Scope (trained by Nicky Richards in Penrith) in the two-mile 5.20pm Let's Celebrate Davie Open National Hunt Flat Race meeting finale.
“I’ve gone close before and been beaten a few short heads but it’s nice to finally have done it,” McMenamin said.
“It’s good to achieve it on a horse like Abbey Scope, who is a horse with a big future.”
And racing broadcaster Brown added: “Abbey Scope has had three different trainers and is a relation of the Scottish Grand National winner Grey Abbey.”
On the overall day at Kelso, Brown added: “It was a mixed bag of winners for punters and that was a new date for that meeting.
"There are two more meetings at Kelso before they go into their traditional summer hibernation.
"The last of these is their final sold out ladies day on the final Sunday in May.”
Prior to that Ladies Day meeting on Sunday, May 25, Kelso will stage its May Raceday on Wednesday, May 7, with the gates opening at 12.30pm and the first race at 2.25pm.
Tickets from £18 can be booked by visiting https://tickets.kelso-races.co.uk/shop/cart.pl?myaction=new_booking&event_id=9999000001041045 for what promises to be another action-packed meeting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.