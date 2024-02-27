Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson’s Benson being lined up to defend Morebattle Hurdle title

Ryan Mania riding Benson to victory for his racehorse trainer father-in-law Sandy Thomson in 2023's Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

The nine-year-old bay gelding became the first Borders-based horse since 2007 to win that two-mile race, the most valuable over hurdles in Scotland, a year ago and Thomson is hoping for a repeat performance at his home-town track this weekend.

The £120,000 handicap hurdle, scheduled for 2.50pm, is the centrepiece of a £310,000 card on Saturday and, once again, there is a £100,000 bonus up for grabs if the winner goes on to claim a further victory in any race at the Cheltenham Festival later in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benson, owned by Dundee’s Jimmy Fyffe and Scott Townshend, missed out on that six-figure bonus after being pulled up by jockey Ryan Mania in 2023’s Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, the last horse to win it being the Shunter, trained in Ireland’s County Carlow by Emmet Mullins, in 2021.

Shunter owner John P McManus’s colours are set to be carried in this year’s Morebattle Hurdle by Under Control, trained by Nicky Henderson in Berkshire.

County Antrim trainer Stuart Crawford’s Brucio is another mare among 26 provisional entries and she’s also pencilled in for the £55,000 grade-two Bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at 2.17pm.

The likely favourite for that two-mile-two-furlong hurdle is Henderson’s Jango Baie, a winner at a grade-one contest at Aintree on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannock Park, trained by former jockey Paul Robson at Denholm, finished third in that Merseyside race with Hawick’s Craig Nichol in the saddle and the five-year-old bay gelding is being lined up to go head to head with Jango Baie again.

Two Aintree Grand National entries, Gloucestershire-based Jonjo O’Neill’s Monbeg Genius and Thomson’s Empire Steel, are among 13 horses lined up to contest the £50,000 listed Bet365 Premier Chase at 3.25pm.

Both trainers have form in that three-mile race as Thomson’s ten-year-old grey gelding won it 12 months ago, with Mania riding, and O’Neill took first place in its 2021 predecessor with Cloth Cap.

Also entered are Camptown trainers Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford’s Aye Right and Cooper’s Cross, trained near Selkirk by Stuart Coltherd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad