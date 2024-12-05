Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson setting sights on sixth Scottish Borders National success with Flower of Scotland

Danny McMenamin riding the Sandy Thomson-trained Flower of Scotland to victory in the 125 Years of Bruce Farms Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase at Kelso in 2022 (Pic: Kelso Races)

Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson is setting his sights on a sixth Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase win on Sunday with Flower of Scotland.

The nine-year-old grey mare, winner of the £50,000 Bruce Farms-sponsored four-mile race in 2022, is one of 15 entries for this year’s edition.

Thomson is also a winner of that race in the past with dual scorers Neptune Equester in 2014 and 2015 and Harry the Viking in 2016 and 2018, and he’s now hoping for success number six.

“She had her comeback run, and first since wind surgery, in the Cumberland Chase at Carlisle in November and she’s an intended runner on Sunday,” he said.

“She was certainly impressive in the Borders National two years ago.”

Flower of Scotland carries the colours of East Lothian-based Ray Green, and he too is hoping for further success after notching up his 500th winner as an owner with the Thomson-trained Gold Des Bois at Kelso on Saturday, November 9.

The Borders track was also the scene of his 400th victory with East Renfrewshire trainer Jim Goldie’s Turtle Watch in 2015.

Flower of Scotland’s 2022 national victory, with Danny McMenamin riding, was her last win to date and third all told, following two at Kelso in 2021.

Martin Todhunter has already been on the scoreboard at Kelso this autumn and the Cumbrian trainer has booked Sean Quinlan to ride Jet Legs in the 2.05pm national after one win and two second places in three previous visits to Kelso.

Selkirk-based father-and-son combination Stuart and Sam Coltherd have entered Universal Folly, now 5lb higher after a win over three miles and two furlongs at Kelso in October.

The most valuable race on the card is the inaugural Richard Landale Memorial Handicap Chase at 2.40pm, offering £75,000 in prize money.

Staged over two miles and one furlong, it is being run in memory of the late long-serving managing director of the course of that name following his death at the age of 80 in July.

With a British Horse-Racing Association mark of 156, two-time course winner Tommy’s Oscar, trained in Northumberland by Ann Hamilton, is the top-rated entry for that race.

South Ayrshire handler Mike Smith is planning to run Gua Du Large in it too and has already pencilled in his conditional jockey son Ben for the ride.

Those two races are among seven on the day, with the first off at 11.55am.

Admission is £18 in advance or £23 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/