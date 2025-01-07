Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy ​Thomson setting sights on £15,000 feature race at home-town track with Empire Steel

Ryan Mania riding Empire Steel to victory at Kelso for trainer Sandy Thomson in February 2024 (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

​​Kelso’s Sandy Thomson is hoping to become the fifth Scottish trainer to win the £15,000 feature race at his home-town racecourse this coming Sunday.

Based just seven miles away from the track at Lambden, on the way to Greenlaw, Thomson has lined up four-time course winner Empire Steel as one of nine entries for the Chairman’s Cup Handicap Chase, being staged over two miles and seven furlongs at 3.15pm.

Perth and Kinross handler Lucinda Russell has won two of the cup’s six runnings since 2018, with Lilliesleaf’s Jackie Stephen and Paul Robson, based near Denholm at the time, recording one victory apiece, and Thomson is now out to add his name to that list.

Empire Steel, to be ridden by Thomson's son-in-law Ryan Mania, has only won twice away from Kelso, the 11-year-old grey gelding’s most recent victory there being over a slightly shorter distance last February off his current British Horseracing Authority rating of 142.

Empire Steel, owned by Cockburnspath farmer Alan Wight, has prior wins at Kelso to his name in March 2023, February 2022 and February 2021, following first places at Carlisle in December 2019 and Ayr in October 2020, all with Mania as jockey.

His opposition could include Lieutenant Command for the father-and-son combination of Tim and Harry Reed. Having been trained in Ireland by Noel Meade, his second and most recent run for his new Northumbrian stables was a second place at Carlisle just before Christmas.

Russell also has two entries pencilled in, Inox Allen and Myretown.

Sunday’s card gets under way with the Every Race Live on Racing TV Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at 12.15pm, a qualifier for the Go North Lady Buttons Series.

South Ayrshire trainer Mike Smith could be double-handed for that two-miler with Belle of Annandale and Breadalbane Lass as he has already booked three-time champion Brian Hughes for the former and his son Ben for the latter.

Robson, now based in Northumberland, near Chatton, has got Away She Goes lined up to vie for that race’s top prize of £3,697, with Hawick jockey Craig Nichol in the saddle.

Uptown Harry, another horse trained in Northumberland, by Jane Walton near Otterburn, is entered for the 1.45pm Racing TV Handicap Chase, a qualifier for the Go North Monet’s Garden Series, in the hope of landing a second course win, the ten-year-old bay gelding’s last one there having been in December 2019.

Admission to the seven-race meeting is £18 in advance or £23 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/chairmans-cup-raceday-2025/