Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson misses out on feature race win on home turf with Ganapathi by a head

Danny McMenamin on Ganapathi for trainer Sandy Thomson at Kelso Racecourse on Monday and, behind, Brian Hughes on Half Shot for Iain Jardine (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson just missed out on victory with Ganapathi in Monday’s £15,000 feature race at his home-town track by a head.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomson was looking for a first win in almost three years for Ganapathi, a nine-year-old bay gelding owned by Wilma Duffus and with Danny McMenamin riding, sent off at 6/1, but instead had to settle for a third runner-up placing in three months and a second prize of £3,645.

First place in the two-mile-seven-furlong Ashleybank Investments Reg and Betty Tweedie Handicap Chase, earning prize-money of £7,922, went to Half Shot at 9/1, ridden by Brian Hughes for Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway for the last ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the 11-year-old bay gelding’s second win at Kelso, his prior one having been in September, also with Hughes in the saddle, and sixth first-place finish all together.

Brian Hughes on Half Shot at Kelso Racecourse on Monday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

“He’s game enough and he loves it here,” said Hughes, 39. “He responded when I went after him and he did it well in the end.”

Saint Arvans, ridden by Charlie Price for Carlisle’s Maurice Barnes, was third of six finishers in that 3.15pm race.

Prince des Fichaux, trained by Hawick’s Ewan Whillans and with Sean Quinlan as jockey, was the only other Borders horse besides Ganapathi to go the distance, placing fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jockey Callum Pritchard and County Meath trainer John McConnell teamed up for a 16/1 double with 10/11 favourite Cloonainra in the opening Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Hurdle at 1.45pm and Andy’s Flame at 8/1 in the 2.45pm Support the Injured Jockeys’ Fund Handicap Chase, securing top prizes of £4,357 and £4,753.

Bruce Lynn on Lester Mail at Kelso Racecourse on Monday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol finished fourth in both, on Camptown trainer Gary Rutherford’s 50/1 outsider Gonnino over two miles and two furlongs in the former and on Fete Champetre at 17/2 for Paul Robson, formerly of Denholm but now based in Northumberland, over two miles and four furlongs in the latter.

Nichol was also fourth in the last race of the day, the two-mile Racing TV Open National Hunt Flat Race, on L’Insurge at 9/1 for Robson.

That 4.45pm race was won by Fife trainer Nick Alexander’s 6/5 favourite Lester Mail, with another Hawick rider, Bruce Lynn, in the saddle, earning prize money of £2,723.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes was second in that one on Jardine’s Port Station and Henry Brooke was third on Hawick trainer Donald Whillans’ Ellistrin Bay.

Bruce Lynn on Lester Mail at Kelso Racecourse on Monday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell won the 2.15pm Support QME Care Handicap Hurdle over two miles and six furlongs with the Patrick Wadge-ridden Dollar Collar at 12/1, earning its top prize of £4,753, and South Ayrshire’s Ian Duncan hit exactly the same jackpot with Tread Softly Now at 11/2 in the 3.45pm Scottish Academy Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over a distance four furlongs shorter, with Charlie Maggs in the saddle.

Victory in the two-mile-seven-furlong Weatherbys Hamilton Buccleuch Cup at 4.15pm went to the West Midlands’ Joe Wright, owner, trainer and rider of 10/3 second-favourite Slaney Opera, earning prize money of £3,593.

Kelso’s next races are on Tuesday, April 22.

Tickets for that six-race meeting cost from £15 in advance or £23 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/spring-raceday-2025/