Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy ​Thomson going for Gold des Bois at home-town track

Gold des Bois in prior action at Kelso Racecourse (Pic: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Northumbrian trainer Ann Hamilton is lining up Five Dollar Fine for a crack at the £20,000 feature race at Kelso this coming weekend and she’s hoping to get third time lucky.

Saturday’s 12.42pm Paxtons for Kverneland Machinery and Genuine Spares Wishing Well Handicap Chase, over two miles and five furlongs, will be the nine-year-old bay gelding’s third run-out in Scotland and he’s yet to add a win here to his three south of the border – at Carlisle last month and Hexham in April and May.

His two prior Scottish races, both at Kelso, yielded a third place in May this year and a tenth in February 2023.

Owner Ian Hamilton, permit-holder Ann’s husband, is hoping to continue that upward trajectory by landing Saturday’s £10,562 top prize, saying: “He’s had a good season already as he’s won two of his three starts.

Danny McMenamin on Five Dollar Fine, front, edging out Hidden Commander, at Kelso Racecourse’s 2024 ladies’ day on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

“He was quite impressive over two miles at Carlisle three weeks ago but he’s equally at home at this longer distance.

“He won at Hexham in the spring and then came third over course and distance at Kelso’s ladies’ day meeting in late May, when he was one of the joint-favourites.

“The handicapper raised him by 6lb for Carlisle and hopefully that won’t stop him going close again.”

Opposition to Five Dollar Fine, with Danny McMenamin riding, could include Red Happy and Ned Tanner, first and second in the corresponding race 12 months ago for Cumbrian trainer George Bewley and Fife’s Nick Alexander respectively.

Another two contenders among a provisional field of 16 are Cracking Destiny, trained by Ewan Whillans in Hawick and with Craig Nichol booked as jockey, and Stuart Coltherd’s Breakdance Kid, to be ridden by the Selkirk handler’s son Sam.

Although only two favourites have come up trumps in the last ten runnings of the race, there haven’t been any major upsets, with 8/1 the biggest-priced winner to date, and honours have been shared equally as a different trainer and jockey have won every renewal since 2014.

An earlier start than normal is on the cards as the day’s first race, the two-mile-six-furlong Start Your Racing TV Trial Now Novices’ Hurdle, is at 11.10am.

Following wins in bumper company at Kelso in February and May, Dedicated Hero has been pencilled in to make his debut over hurdles in that race by Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson, with Ryan Mania booked as jockey.

That’s one of several entries lined up by the Lambden handler, another being two-time course winner Gold des Bois in the 11.38am Ian Anderson Memorial Handicap Chase, a Go North One Series qualifier.

The five-year-old bay gelding’s East Lothian owner Ray Green has been stuck on 499 career wins on the flat, over jumps and at point-to-points since the spring so he’s hoping to reach that milestone at last in that two-mile-one-furlong race.

Thomson’s Stylish Recruit also features among a provisional field of 13.

Other entries vying for a top prize of £5,281 include Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Duty Calls, with Lewis Stones riding the 11-year-old bay gelding, a two-time Kelso winner like Gold des Bois, his first-place finishes having been in March this year and last.

Thomson is also set to be represented in the second-last race of the day, the 1.15pm Graeme Todd Memorial Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs, by Marty McFly, and the six-year-old bay gelding’s opponents could include Camptown trainer Gary Rutherford’s Looking Splendid.

Entry is £18 in advance and £23 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/