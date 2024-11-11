Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson goes for gold on home turf

​The ten-year-old chestnut gelding’s first-placed finish in the two-mile-one-furlong Ian Anderson Memorial Handicap Chase was the East Lothian-based 75-year-old’s 500th win as an owner and one he’d been kept waiting for since spring.

Green wasn’t in the Borders to witness that landmark victory, however, as he’s away on holiday on Antigua.

“Ray is a great a supporter of northern racing and he deserves all the success that comes his way,” said Thomson, based at Lambden, near Kelso.

“I’ve spoken to him on the phone and he managed to follow the race from the Caribbean.”

Gold des Bois was first by a nose from fellow 9/4 joint favourite Fia Fuinidh, trained in Cumbria by Martin Todhunter and ridden by Sean Quinlan, in the 11.38am race for his first third win at Kelso – and first there since October 2022 – and fifth all told, landing its top prize of £5,281.

Thomson wasn’t the only Borders trainer celebrating success on home turf at the weekend as Selkirk’s Stuart Coltherd and his jockey son Sam won the day’s £20,000 feature race with Breakdance Kid.

The 7/2 second-favourite crossed the line five lengths clear of Cumbrian trainer Dianne Sayer’s Charlie Uberalles, with Peter Kavanagh riding, in the 12.42pm Paxtons for Kverneland Machinery and Genuine Spares Wishing Well Handicap Chase to land that two-mile-five-furlong race’s top prize of £10,562.

That was the six-year-old chestnut gelding’s first win at Kelso and third all together, following ones in Lincolnshire and Northumberland earlier this year.

Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell recorded her 1,000th career winner with Starlyte at 7/2 in the near-two-mile-five-furlong Graeme Todd Memorial Handicap Hurdle at 1.15pm, with Patrick Wadge in the saddle to ride out his claim.

“It’s lovely that it has happened at Kelso as my very first winner came here in 1993 with a horse called Gunmetal Boy in the Buccleuch Cup,” said Russell, 58.

“I only had a point-to-point licence in those days and my first winner as a professional trainer was Fiveleigh Builds at Perth two years later.

“I’m also delighted Patrick has ridden out his claim as well as we were so proud when he was crowned champion conditional rider last season.

“Obviously, we’ve had those high-profile wins at the Cheltenham Festival and with One for Arthur and Corach Rambler in the Grand National, but we truly celebrate every winner and we are so lucky to have such great staff and wonderful owners.”

Russell and Wadge went on to complete a winning double as 13/8 favourite Humble Jumble made a victorious debut in the concluding bumper, the 1.52pm RacingTV.com/freetrial Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Camptown trainer Gary Rutherford’s Gonnino was third in that two-miler, with Lewis Dobb riding.

The day’s two other races, the opening 11.10am Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Novices’ Hurdle and 12.07pm William Hill Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle, were won respectively by North Yorkshire trainer Ruth Jefferson’s Lunar Chief and Todhunter’s Forged Well, both with Quinlan as jockey.

Kelso’s next meeting is Scottish Borders National Day on Sunday, December 8.

Tickets cost £18 in advance or £23 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/

