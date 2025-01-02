Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson gets off to winning start for 2025 at Musselburgh
10/3 second-favourite Top Man Tom, ridden by Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania, won the 2.55pm LiveScore Bet Handicap Hurdle by a dozen lengths from Dumfries and Galloway trainer Daragh Bourke’s Hey Mama Rock Me, with Danny McMenamin riding, to land prize money of £4,225.
“He likes it here and he handled the softer ground well,” said Thomson afterwards.
Fellow Borders trainer Gary Rutherford’s Brandy McQueen was third in that two-mile-seven-furlong race, over five further lengths behind, with Hawick jockey Craig Nichol in the saddle for the Camptown yard.
Six-year-old bay gelding Top Man Tom’s win was his second at the East Lothian track in the space of just over a month, his last having been at the end of November, also with Mania as jockey.
Nichol was also among Wednesday’s winners, riding Okavango Delta to victory at 11/4 for Northumbrian trainer Paul Robson in the 1.10pm Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices’ Handicap Chase over two miles and four furlongs, earning its top prize of £4,225.
Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Diva’s Doyen was second, over six lengths back, with Patrick Wadge riding.
Nichol picked up a third place too, on Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ Scots Poet in the concluding 3.30pm Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Hurdle, won by Alice Stevens on 5/6 favourite Slugger for Harry Derham’s Berkshire yard.