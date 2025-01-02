Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy ​Thomson gets off to winning start for 2025 at Musselburgh

By Darin Hutson
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:08 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 11:22 GMT
Ryan Mania on Top Man Tom at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)Ryan Mania on Top Man Tom at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)
Ryan Mania on Top Man Tom at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)
​Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson got 2025 off to a winning start at Musselburgh’s New Year’s Day meeting on Wednesday.

​10/3 second-favourite Top Man Tom, ridden by Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania, won the 2.55pm LiveScore Bet Handicap Hurdle by a dozen lengths from Dumfries and Galloway trainer Daragh Bourke’s Hey Mama Rock Me, with Danny McMenamin riding, to land prize money of £4,225.

“He likes it here and he handled the softer ground well,” said Thomson afterwards.

Fellow Borders trainer Gary Rutherford’s Brandy McQueen was third in that two-mile-seven-furlong race, over five further lengths behind, with Hawick jockey Craig Nichol in the saddle for the Camptown yard.

Ryan Mania after winning on Top Man Tom at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)Ryan Mania after winning on Top Man Tom at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)
Ryan Mania after winning on Top Man Tom at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)

Six-year-old bay gelding Top Man Tom’s win was his second at the East Lothian track in the space of just over a month, his last having been at the end of November, also with Mania as jockey.

Nichol was also among Wednesday’s winners, riding Okavango Delta to victory at 11/4 for Northumbrian trainer Paul Robson in the 1.10pm Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices’ Handicap Chase over two miles and four furlongs, earning its top prize of £4,225.

Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Diva’s Doyen was second, over six lengths back, with Patrick Wadge riding.

Nichol picked up a third place too, on Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ Scots Poet in the concluding 3.30pm Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Hurdle, won by Alice Stevens on 5/6 favourite Slugger for Harry Derham’s Berkshire yard.

