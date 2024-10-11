Kelso motorcyclist Troy Jeffrey celebrating another season of successes in Fife and East Lothian

Kelso motorcyclist Troy Jeffrey in action at Knockhill in Fife last month (Photo: David’s Photographs)

Kelso motorcyclist Troy Jeffrey has rounded off another season of successes by notching up further wins and setting a new lap record at Derbyshire’s Darley Moor Sports Centre.

The 16-year-old added to his tally of first-placed finishes for the campaign just ended at the English track’s season finale meeting, including getting the better of Holland’s Jorel Boerboom by 2.22 seconds in one eight-lap lightweight and Honda CB500 championships race, recording a best speed of 83.64mph, and by 0.08 seconds in another the day after by hitting speeds of up to 84.28mph.

That outing south of the border brought the curtain down on a season that saw the Borderer win Knockhill Motor Sports Club’s lightweight and CB500 championships last month, the former being an open class for bikes up to 700cc and riders aged 15 or over, as well as recording victories on a Stiggy Motorsport Aprilia RS660.

Jeffrey needed to win all four of his races at the Fife track for the former title and two for the latter and pulled off the first feat on his Aprilia and notched up a hat-trick on his Honda.

The Kelso High School pupil then followed that up later in September by winning Scottish, open and club championships at East Fortune in East Lothian in both CB500 and supertwins classes, as well coming up trumps in a 50-lap endurance race back at Knockhill with Lochgelly’s Lennon Docherty as his team-mate.

Looking back over the season’s successes, the teenager said: “It hasn’t been all plain sailing, with bike problems at the start of the season, but I’m absolutely delighted to have won all the championships and broken a few lap records along the way.”