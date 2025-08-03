Kelso jockey Jake Dickson setting sights on third win after first places at Pontefract and Thirsk

Jake Dickson after riding Copper Knight to victory at Pontefract in June (Photo: Tim Easterby Racing)

Kelso apprentice jockey Jake Dickson is targeting having a handful of wins under his belt by the time the year is out after getting off the mark in June and notching up a second success last month.

The 18-year-old, formerly at Katie Scott’s Lindean stables near Selkirk but now working in North Yorkshire for Malton trainer Tim Easterby, scored his first flat-race win on Copper Knight over five furlongs at Pontefract in West Yorkshire two months ago.

That debut victory at 5-2 on the 11-year-old bay gelding, trained by Easterby, 63, earned prize-money of £4,187.

The former Kelso High School pupil went on to claim another first place over seven furlongs at Thirsk in North Yorkshire in mid-July on Good Karma at 9-1.

That ride on the five-year-old grey gelding for Lancashire trainer John Riches, earned a top prize of £3,664.

Dickson, racing an average of twice a week, has notched up a couple of third places since, on Poet’s Dawn at Ripon in North Yorkshire for Easterby and on Beerwah at Thirsk for John and Sean Quinn’s Malton yard, both in July, and he’s hoping it won’t be too long before he’s first past the post again.

“I’d like to get to five wins by the end of the year,” he said.

Looking back at his first winning ride, Dickson, formerly a cricketer for Kelso, recalled: “It was brilliant.

“It was a bit of a relief because for a while I was fearing it was never going to happen, so it was agreat feeling when it did.

“I’d kind of sat in behind the whole way but then I just moved him round. For the rest of the way, I could hear the other horses behind me but Copper is a warrior and he just kept on going.”

Dickson – last in action on Sunny Orange for Easterby at Beverley in East Yorkshire last Tuesday, finishing fifth – has been working in Malton since March but returns home as often as he can manage and also gets to come back to his homeland for his job for meetings at Ayr.

“I do miss the Borders,” he said. “I try to get home as much as I can but I only get every other weekend off so it can be quite hard.”

There’s no shortage of familiar faces in his new surroundings either, he says.

“Shay Farmer, he’s a jockey from Hawick and he works in Malton and there are loads of other people in and around Malton from the Borders,” he said.

His hero as a jockey hails from further afield, however, namely Ireland’s County Kildare.

“I always wanted to be like Ruby Walsh,” he said. “I always wanted to ride like him.

“He just made it look so easy. You’d see him at Cheltenham and he’d be coming around that last bend and he just made it look effortless.”