Kelso High School’s hockey first XI celebrating national final debut

The Kelso High School teams that won gold and silver medals at Saturday’s South Schools S1 mixed hockey tournament

Kelso High School’s girls’ first XI hockey team missed out on silverware on Friday after being beaten 3-1 by Glasgow’s St Aloysius’ College in their sport’s Scottish schools junior challenge cup final but they’re still celebrating as that was their national final debut.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They started well at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow, cheered on by an enthusiastic support, and defender Zoe White put them in front with a penalty corner strike.

That lead didn’t last long, however, as St Aloysius’, playing on their home pitch, grew into the game as it went on and finished off two well-worked chances to go into half-time 2-1 ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelso, captained by Melissa Paxton, mounted a fightback in the second half and created several opportunities but they could not find a way past their hosts’ defence and goalkeeper and, despite some dogged defending by the Borderers and goalkeeping from Cerys Payne, a late goal ensured the trophy would stay in Glasgow.

Champions Earlston with opponents from Berwickshire High, left, and Kelso High, right, at Saturday’s South Schools S2 mixed hockey tournament

Kelso High PE teacher and team coach Christie Rout said: “We are extremely proud of the whole squad for the quality of hockey they played to reach a first-ever final and their commitment on the day.

“They represented Kelso and Borders hockey superbly in Glasgow, showing great skills and a terrific fighting spirit.

“It was an excellent finals day put on by Scottish Hockey and our silver medals are reward for this squad making history for Kelso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has also made the girls even more determined to get back there again next year.

“We would like to thank the fantastic support we had from Kelso High and all the pupils, parents and volunteers who travelled to Glasgow to support the team.”

Earlston High will fly the Borders flag in Glasgow again at senior finals day tomorrow when they face Kilmacolm’s St Columba’s School in the Scottish schools senior challenge plate final.

Making up the rest of Kelso’s squad for the final were Abi Butler, Isla Aitchison, Erin Robertson, Ella Granger, Freya Smith, Rachel Elliot, Scarlett Forsyth, Evie Leonard, Sophie Ralston, Emma Paterson and Ellie Gibb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosts Earlston High and Kelso High both claimed honours at the day after’s South Schools mixed tournaments.

With girls and boys playing hockey together up to the age of 14, those mixed tournaments see teams fight it out for regional silverware, but with few boys playing at S1 level this year, only Earlston and Kelso entered that tournament.

Kelso have bucked that trend for female domination, with ten boys playing for the school, so they had two teams involved and both edged out Earlston, with Kelso Tigers, captained by Ruari Patterson, going on to strike gold by claiming a 3-1 win over Archie Little’s Kelso Lions.

The S2 tournament featured one extra competitor, with Earlston and Kelso being joined by Berwickshire High.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duns school lost out to both Earlston and Kelso and their hosts went on to claim the title and gold medals with a 1-0 win against Kelso.

This coming Saturday sees the South Schools S2 Girls trophy up for grabs at Kelso High.