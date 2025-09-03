Kelso cyclist Oscar ​Onley hoping to get third time lucky at 2025’s Tour of Britain

Oscar Onley, far left, during stage one of 2025’s Tour of Britain, from Woodbridge to Southwold, with Team Picnic PostNL teammates John Degenkolb, Sean Flynn, Enzo Leijnse, Timo de Jong and Matteo Vanhuffel (Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

​Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley is back in action this week contesting 2025’s Tour of Britain and hoping to improve on his second-placed finish in general classification last time round.

​This year’s tour got under way in Suffolk on Tuesday and will conclude, six stages later, in Wales on Sunday.

Onley ended up 16 seconds behind Welsh rider Stephen Williams’ time of 21:25:14 after starting 2024’s tour in his Borders home-town and winding up in Suffolk.

The 22-year-old, with Netherlands-based Team Picnic-PostNL since 2023, finished this year’s 100-mile opening stage from Woodbridge to Southwold in 67th place, with victory going to Dutch rider Olav Kooij in 3:29:01.

Oscar Onley during stage two of 2025’s Tour of Britain, starting and ending in Stowmarket (Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Norway’s Tord Gudmestad was runner-up, with France’s Hugo Hofstetter third.

West Yorkshire’s Sam Watson, representing Ineos Grenadiers, was the first British rider to cross the line, taking sixth place.

Tuesday’s stage win was Kooij’s fifth since his making his debut at 2023’s tour.

“It’s a really good feeling, of course,” said the 23-year-old.

Oscar Onley pictured in France in July (Photo: Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s always nice to win a race, and I have good memories from here two years ago.

“I was happy to go back to this race and I’m really happy to continue the success of two years ago.”

Onley’s teammates for this year’s tour are John Degenkolb, Enzo Leijnse, Sean Flynn, Matteo Vanhuffel and Timo de Jong.

“It’s really nice to race again in the UK,” said the Borderer ahead of this week’s tour.

“I haven’t done it so much since coming out of juniors.

“I’ve done the Tour of Britain twice now and this is the third time.”

Team coach Callum Ferguson is backing Onley to make his way up the leaderbaord as the tour goes on, saying: “The first few stages should end in bunch sprints, but you never know because if the wind blows strongly and in the right direction, we might see some splits.

“We’ll need to ride attentively as a team throughout the race and make sure we’re well positioned on the twisting and leg-sapping British roads.

“The more decisive GC stages come towards the end of the week and there we will set up Oscar as our finisher, with a few short punchy climbs that should suit him.”

Stage two today, September 3, is also in Suffolk, starting and finishing in Stowmarket, covering 108 miles along the way.

Tomorrow’s stage three goes 83 miles from Buckinghamshire’s Milton Keynes to Ampthill in Bedfordshire.

Stage four on Friday covers 121 miles in Warwickshire from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

Saturday’s penultimate stage, one of two in Wales, starts in Pontypool in Torfaen and goes 83 miles to the Tumble, above Abergavenney in Monmouthshire.

This year’s tour concludes with a 76-mile ride from Newport to Cardiff.