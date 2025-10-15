Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley gives Italian job a shot
Pogacar, 27, completed the final monument race of the season from Bergamo to Como, featuring more than 4,000m of climb, in 5:45:53 to match late Italian cyclist Fausto Coppi’s record of a handful of first-placed finishes between 1946 and 1954, four of them consecutive.
Onley, 23 on Monday, was accompanied by six fellow members of the Netherlands’ Team Picnic PostNL –
Chris Hamilton, Kevin Vermaerke, Bjorn Koerdt, Warren Barguil, Romain Combaud and Gijs Leemreize – as he tried in vain to catch up with the four-time Tour de France winner.
Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel was runner-up, 1:48 behind Pogacar, with Australia’s Michael Storer third, trailing him by 3:14.
Onley ended up 5:38 shy of pole position, with teammates Hamilton, Vermaerke, Leemreize and Koerdt respectively 52nd, 56th and 89th and 91st, with Barguil and Combaud not finishing.