​Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley gives Italian job a shot

By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley at this year’s one-day Tour of Lombardy on Saturday (Photo: Chris Auld)placeholder image
Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley at this year’s one-day Tour of Lombardy on Saturday (Photo: Chris Auld)
​Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley had to settle for 17th place at this year’s Tour of Lombardy on Saturday as Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar won the 150-mile Italian race for a record-equalling fifth year on the spin.

​Pogacar, 27, completed the final monument race of the season from Bergamo to Como, featuring more than 4,000m of climb, in 5:45:53 to match late Italian cyclist Fausto Coppi’s record of a handful of first-placed finishes between 1946 and 1954, four of them consecutive.

Most Popular

Onley, 23 on Monday, was accompanied by six fellow members of the Netherlands’ Team Picnic PostNL –

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Hamilton, Kevin Vermaerke, Bjorn Koerdt, Warren Barguil, Romain Combaud and Gijs Leemreize – as he tried in vain to catch up with the four-time Tour de France winner.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel was runner-up, 1:48 behind Pogacar, with Australia’s Michael Storer third, trailing him by 3:14.

Onley ended up 5:38 shy of pole position, with teammates Hamilton, Vermaerke, Leemreize and Koerdt respectively 52nd, 56th and 89th and 91st, with Barguil and Combaud not finishing.

Related topics:Kelso
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice