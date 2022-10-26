Kelso curler Cameron Bryce celebrating silver medal success at world mixed championship

Kelso's Cameron Bryce, far right, with his World Mixed Curling Championship silver medal-winning team (Pic: WCF/Ansis Ventins)

The Borderer and his team – Falkirk’s Lisa Davie, Dumfries’s Scott Hyslop and Stranraer’s Robyn Munro – made it to Saturday’s final in Aberdeen but lost out 7-4 to Canada.

Skip Bryce is viewing that as a silver medal won rather than a gold lost, however, telling us: “It was a long week full of plenty of challenges but we managed to stay strong as a four and pull out some pretty good results against some strong teams in the play-offs.

“We beat Sweden and Germany, both stronger teams on paper, and came up just short against Canada.

“They probably deserved to win over the course of the game as they were slightly better than us.

“At the time, obviously I was disappointed, but looking at it now, silver’s a great achievement.”

The 27-year-old, employed by his family’s Kelso-based fencing firm, Bryce Suma, had taken part in two world mixed championships previously, in 2015 and 2016, collecting a bronze medal alongside Katie Murray, Bobby Lammie and Sophie Jackson at the latter, and he went into this year’s tournament hoping to improve on that record, so he’s delighted to have achieved that.

“I wanted to improve on the bronze I had before and I’ve done that, so in the grand scheme of things, I’ve done what I set out to do,” he said.

Bryce’s team won seven out of eight games in the round-robin stage of the tournament – 9-3 against Hungary, 8-2 versus Slovakia, 8-3 against Luxembourg, 13-4 facing England, 8-1 versus Mexico, 11-6 against Austria and 9-3 versus Australia, only losing out to Switzerland, by 9-6 – qualifying for the play-offs as second in their group and beating Hungary 6-4 in their qualifier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then knocked out hitherto-unbeaten Germany 6-5 in the quarter-finals and tournament favourites Sweden by the same scoreline in the semis.