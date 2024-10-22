Jockey Rhys Elliott on the mend after fall and continuing recovery at home in Hawick

Hawick jockey Rhys Elliott on East Ayrshire trainer Mike Smith’s Golden Valour at Musselburgh on Monday last week (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Races)

Borders jockey Rhys Elliott is reported to be on the mend following a fall while racing, though still months away from getting back in the saddle.

The 18-year-old is now continuing his recovery at home in Hawick after being released by Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary this week.

Elliott – rider of 15 winners this season, the most recent of them at Musselburgh on Monday last week – was taken there for treatment for a punctured lung and fractures to his neck and spine sustained in a fall at the city’s Gosforth Park racecourse a week ago today.

The apprentice jockey sustained those injuries after 10/3 favourite Masterpainter went down in the one-mile Free Digital Racecard at Raceday-Ready.com Handicap, the last of the meeting’s nine races.

He was riding the four-year-old bay gelding for his employer, County Durham trainer Michael Dods, and led for the most of the £5,700 race before coming into collision with third-placed Whatwouldyouknow, ridden by Rowan Scott for North Yorkshire handler Nigel Tinkler, and falling down.

Both rider and horse are expected to make full recoveries, according to their yard at Denton, near Darlington, though Elliott’s not on course to be in contention for a comeback until next year.

A Denton Hall Stables spokesperson welcomed the progress being made by the teenager, saying: “It's great news that our apprentice Rhys Elliott is back home with his family following his recent fall from Masterpainter at Newcastle.

“Although he's still uncomfortable, the medical staff at the Royal Victory Infirmary are happy for him to continue his rest and rehabilitation at home in Hawick.

“Rhys’s instructions are to stick to walking for the next six weeks. After that, they'll do a re-scan and, if that goes well, he can start doing physio and exercise.

“His mum Kerry has posted to say ‘what a relief that Rhys is home to begin his recovery. Thanks so much for all the well-wishes and messages of support. The staff at the RVI have been brilliant, and all his colleagues at Denton Hall and his wider support have been great.’

“Everyone here at Denton Hall is wishing Rhys a speedy recovery.

“We look forward to Rhys returning when he's fit and well.

“Horse-racing is a dangerous sport and we are all relieved that Rhys and Masterpainter are going to be OK following what was a very nasty fall.

“Medical staff are happy with his progress and he’s on the mend.

“Rhys has done so well in his breakthrough season, getting the success his hard work has deserved, but this is a tough sport, and we look forward to his career getting back on track once his rehabilitation is complete.”

Elliott, formerly employed at now-retired Hawick trainer Alistair Whillans’ stables, has worked for Dods since 2022.