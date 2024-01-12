Jim Clark ​Rally out to make splash with new format

This year’s Jim Clark Rally is to follow a new format and the Borders event’s organisers are confident it’ll prove a splash hit.

Bill and Helen Lymburn negotiating the Jim Clark Rally's old Langton stage, being brought back for 2024, in 2013 (Photo: Kimberley Powell)

​This year’s closed-road rally, the 47th since the launch of the event in 1970 as a tribute to late Chirnside farmer and two-time Formula One champion driver Clark, is to take place in and around Duns from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26.

Round three of 2024’s British Rally Championship, it will see Langton, near Duns, restored to the races’ route after a decade’s absence, requiring drivers to negotiate a ford there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are thrilled to announce the rally’s outline format for May 24 to 26 and the return of the famous Langton water splash,” said a spokesperson for the event, sponsored by Clackmannanshire-based construction materials provider Beatson’s Building Supplies.

“The iconic location, a highlight for both fans and drivers alike throughout the history of the rally, has not been used competitively for a decade.

“As a result of a new format for the three-day rally, the Langton stage will return four times during the weekend.”

The rally will head out to Langton after its traditional ceremonial start in Duns town centre, followed by the same Abbey St Bathans stage used in recent years and a new one at Blackadder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three stages will be repeated, taking the number raced on the Friday, over 35 miles, up from two to six, some after dark.

Saturday’s racing will begin with another run through Langton before stages at Edrom, Ayton and Fogo.

There’ll be eight stages all told that day, covering 88 miles.

Besides the British championship, the rally will form part of the National Asphalt Rally Championship, Scottish Tarmack Rally Championship, North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship and Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, May 26, will see the return of the Jim Clark Reivers’ Rally as part of this year’s Scottish Rally Championship, covering 55 miles’ worth of stages at Westruther, Scott’s View at Bemersyde, Macks Mill at Gordon and Eccles.

Explaining this year’s rejig, Dan Wright, chairman of the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, the event’s organisers, said: “The Jim Clark Rally organising team has always tried to give both competitors and rally fans a fresh, new and exciting offering year on year and 2024 is no exception.

“The entire team have been working hard behind the scenes to come up with a progressive offering for this year and part of that mindset has always been to increase the stage mileage of both events in a nod to the more arduous rallies of the past.

“The Jim Clark Rally is up from 67 to 88 miles and the Reivers’ Rally from 43 to 55 miles, which means we can introduce a whole new format for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, the return of Langton is very close to our hearts and is a symbol of the rally which all the family can enjoy.

“Other changes to the organisation have meant we can increase the number of cars that can enter to 130 per event, and that means we have one of the most attractive propositions for all in many years.

“We are very excited to welcome everyone to the Borders in May. We predict it could be the best edition yet.”