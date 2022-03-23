Jim Clark Rally organisers issue appeal for volunteers

Berwickshire's Jim Clark Rally is returning in May

Sponsored by Midlothian firm Beatson’s Building Supplies, 2022’s rally, only the second since 2014, runs from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29.

The Berwickshire-based event will be run over 13 stages along closed roads in the Borders, starting off in Duns.

Its organisers are seeking a helping hand to ensure its return is a success, saying: “The Jim Clark Rally requires a small army of volunteer marshals and officials to help ensure the safe and efficient running of this year’s event.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Marshals, rescue crews, timekeepers, recovery operators and all volunteers at any motorsport event are key to ensuring the safety of all those involved.

“As the most popular closed-road event in the UK, the Jim Clark Rally requires a significant number of volunteers both on and off the stages to run the rally.

“To volunteer to marshal, you must be a Motorsport UK-accredited marshal, although if you are not yet accredited, you are still able to marshal at the event as we can team you up with an experienced team member for the day.

“We have roles on the stages, on the timing teams and at other areas of the event.”

A practical training day for helpers – taking in marshalling, radio communications and firefighting – will be held at Duns Rugby Club on Saturday, April 9, from 9am to 4.30pm.