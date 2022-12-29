Jedburgh’s Greg Blair looking forward to skippering Berwick Bullets.

New Berwick Bullets captain Greg Blair (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

It’ll be the 32-year-old’s third season with Berwick Bandits’ British Speedway National Development League since he returned after ten years away from the sport in 2021 but his first as skipper, replacing Cumbrian Kyle Bickley following his move to Edinburgh Monarchs earlier this month.

Blair says he’s especially proud to skipper the Bullets, third-place finishers in their league this year after table-toppers Leicester Lion Cubs and Mildenhall Fen Tigers, as it’s part of keeping up a family tradition, speedway having been introduced to the Northumbrian town by his great-grandparents Danny and Elizabeth Taylor over half a century ago.

He missed the second leg of 2022’s play-offs against Mildenhall after suffering dizzy spells caused by a crash but is confident, thanks to a strict training regime in the interim, that he’ll ready once the tapes rise for the new season in the spring.

Greg Blair in action for Berwick Bullets against Mildenhall Fen Tigers in Suffolk in September (Pic: Taz McDougall)

“I’m beyond thrilled to return for a third season with the Bullets, and being asked to be captain of my home club and one my family has such strong historical links is a massive honour,” said Blair, also a regular guest last term on streaming service the British Speedway Network.

“The last two seasons have been amazing, and I’ve loved every minute of being a speedway rider again.

“I’ve met some incredible people which have opened new doors in my life too. “I’ve been hosting a live chat-show and doing some presenting on BSN and I really don’t think that would have been possible if it hadn’t been for the birth of the Bullets in 2021, so for that I’m forever grateful.”

Team manager Gary Flint said: “Greg has already proven to be a leader in the pits and on the track and there is no doubt that he is the man for the captain’s role.

“He’s a huge part of the club and his popularity on and off the track is down to his charisma and never-say-die attitude.

“His family history with the club is also legendary. Greg’s great-grandparents founded Berwick Speedway back in 1968, so to be heading into 2023 with Greg being a big part of the action is very exciting.

