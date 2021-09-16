Jedburgh's Clark produces truly Great North Run
Borders athlete Clark Scott was glad he headed south to take part in Newcastle and Gateshead’s Great North Run on Sunday as he managed to notch up a top-50 finish.
Clark, of Jedburgh, finished in 48th position in the world’s biggest half-marathon, famous for regularly attracting well over 50,000 entrants.
The Gala Harriers runner clocked one hour 12 minutes and 39 seconds, beating his own personal best by three and a half minutes.
Clark was joined on the route around Tyneside, not taking in South Shields this year, by Harriers clubmates David Nightingale, Nichola Stewart, Vicky MacDonald and Anne Purves, all of whom finished between 3,000th and 22,000th among the runners.
Athletes from other Borders clubs also took part, including Teviotdale Harriers pair Scott Watson and Michael Yule plus, from Chirnside Chasers, Mel Ellis, Scott Purvis, Richard Cox, Jo Stewart and Marilyn Payne.