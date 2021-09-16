Jedburgh's Clark produces truly Great North Run

Clark Scott

Clark, of Jedburgh, finished in 48th position in the world’s biggest half-marathon, famous for regularly attracting well over 50,000 entrants.

The Gala Harriers runner clocked one hour 12 minutes and 39 seconds, beating his own personal best by three and a half minutes.

Clark was joined on the route around Tyneside, not taking in South Shields this year, by Harriers clubmates David Nightingale, Nichola Stewart, Vicky MacDonald and Anne Purves, all of whom finished between 3,000th and 22,000th among the runners.