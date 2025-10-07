Jedburgh Running Festival organisers hoping to top last year’s turnout of 350

Jedburgh Running Festival getting under way in 2016 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

Jedburgh Running Festival returns at the end of the month and its new organisers are targeting topping last year’s turnout.

This year’s two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26, will be Jethart Callants’ Club’s second in charge and they’re hoping to improve on last year’s entry of 300-plus.

Club president Charlie Young said: “We attracted around 350 last year and we want to beat that this time.

“The callants’ club is one of the oldest clubs in the town, and throughout our history we’ve taken on the responsibilities of sports and traditions.

“Len Wyse made a fantastic job of running the running festival for 16 or 17 years, but due to illness and this and that, he was needing someone to hand it over to, and we were delighted to take it on.

“We’ve been running it for two years now and it’s going from strength to strength, and with the entries already in for this year’s event, we are hopeful of beating last year’s total.

“The great thing for us is that it’s all ages of people, and people who are new to running and people who take it more seriously – and many just to watch and support – all coming together for a great weekend in Jed.”

The festival has been going since 2001, formerly attracting turnouts in excess of 1,000, and it remains a major draw for athletes from across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Saturday the 25th will see the annual Three Peaks Challenge ultra-marathon take runners over 38 miles north to the Eildons and back, and a half-marathon, 10k and wheelchair and hand-cycle races follow on Sunday the 26th.

The Jed Renilson wheelchair and hand-cycle 10K is celebrating its 20th anniversary, having seen the likes of Paralympians Tanni Grey-Thompson and Samantha Kinghorn competing over the past two decades.

Organiser Graham Cook said: "The event has just grown and grown, from its ambitious start by our late friend Jed 20 years ago, with the support of Tanni and her husband Ian, and the many amazing athletes that have come to the Borders for this race since then, including the likes of Hannah Cockroft, Nathan Maguire and the wonderful hand-cycle guys too.

“We are really looking forward to the 20th anniversary and we hope it will be a special event and crowds will turn out along the route to support the athletes, as they always do.”

The race sets off from the junction at Bonjedward, heading east past Mounthooly and along the A698 towards Kelso for 5km before turning and heading back to the finish-line at Mounthooly.

Entries are still open for all races. For further details, visit the festival’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JedburghRunningFestival