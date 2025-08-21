Jedburgh runners compete at World Masters Orienteering Championship

Ian Maxwell

Jedburgh runners Ian and Eileen Maxwell took part in the World Masters Orienteering Championship in Girona, Spain last week with Ian winning the bronze medal in the sprint in the M65 category

More than 2500 athletes from 47 countries took part with over 200 in the M65 category. The sprint event taking place in the steep narrow streets of Girona old town in 30+ degree heat.

This was a fantastic achievement for Ian who has regularly medaled at British and Scottish championships but has never previously had success at this level.