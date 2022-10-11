'It’s a phenomenal achievement' - Berwickshire mum thrilled as her kids excel at Horse of the Year Show

Rocco and his pony Litton Perfection came fifth in class at Horse of the Year Show

Against Britain’s leading young riders, nine-year-old Rocco and his pony Litton Perfection were fifth in the first ridden show pony class in the prestigious event at Birmingham NEC’s TopSpec arena, while Posy and Litton Samara were seventh in the lead rein show pony category.

"It’s a phenomenal achievement by the two of them,” the youngsters’ proud mum Jane Lindsay – who watched the children’s routines with her husband Jamie – told the Berwickshire News.

"When Rocco had gone to practice on Friday night he was quite in awe of the place, walking through the big black curtains into the arena.

Posy and Litton Samara came seventh in class

"You saw him looking around thinking: ‘This is a bit more special than what I’ve done before’.

"He was a bit nervous but I just told him to channel all that nervous energy into some positive energy.

"For Rocco it was even more special because he was going in to do that on his own (without someone leading his pony). There were so many people watching we couldn’t get to the side of the ring to give advice either.

"For him to go in there and get fifth – and a £100 prize and brown rosette – was fantastic. He did a lovely show and for any child to get placed at the Horse of the Year Show is the icing on the cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosettes are other paraphernalia gathered from Lindsays' show visit

"Rocco is desperate to go to Lapland so he is putting the £100 won in his Lapland fund.

"Before he finished his show I probably had no nails left! I had a glass of sparkling wine in my hand to try and calm the nerves.

"You don’t want to pass that onto the children but you’re nervous for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rocco is a child of few words but you could tell by his wry smile afterwards he was really happy.”

Posy was super excited to be at Horse of the Year Show

And Jane said that Posy had been “super excited” to practice and compete in Birmingham.

The mum added: "Posy is brilliant and her little pony is only four years old so had never experienced anything like it but just took it all in her stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Posy was ecstatic at coming seventh. Although she said: ‘Mummy, I would really have liked a purple rosette’ which was quite funny. She got a turquoise one.

"To qualify for the Horse of the Year show is what all these kids are aiming to do. And then for the ponies to go well is the next hurdle to jump over so to speak.”

Rocco and Posy, both pupils at Longridge Towers School, were also cheered on by their grans Lyn Baillie – who owns Posy’s pony – and Ethel Lindsay, plus other friends and helpers.

After all the routines were finished, Jane said the top 11 competitors in each class were called in .

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Then the ponies that unfortunately hadn’t been called forward left the ring and the announcer called out the leading competitors in reverse order from ninth up. Then they got their prizes.