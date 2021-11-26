Incredible success for borders bikers as Callum Davidson completes glory double in East Lothian

Callum Davidson with dad Nic, brother Robbie, sponsor Kevin Rae of Agrisile, his kids Finlay and Lewis (Pics by Bill McBurnie)

Davidson, 17, comfortably beat men up to 30 years older than him to land the Clubman B class after 11 laps at this month’s Ecosse Motor Sport enduro racing Hare and Hounds Championship final round at Tyninghame, East Lothian.

“Callum was superb on the day,” his proud dad Nic told the Southern Reporter.

"It’s the first year he’s been allowed in due to his age.

Ivan Watson from Hawick won the autocross class at Tyninghame and his dad Kevin was second in the over-40s

"That’s him a double champion now. Earlier on in the season he won the time card enduro and that’s him won the Scottish Hare and Hound Championship.

"He got off to a really good start. He was sitting about fourth before he went into the woods and got caught in a lot of traffic.

"The leaders got away by a fair bit of distance. He lost about three or four minutes on the first lap so he was really under pressure for the first six laps to try and get this guy reined back in.

"Eventually I think he took the lead in lap seven and his fitness just came to play in the end. Everybosy else seemed to slow down on their times but Callum’s times stayed pretty consistent so he ended up winning by quite a margin.

Teddy Fair from Denholm, a youth finisher at Tyninghame, with dad Gary

"I’m incredibly proud of him, over the moon. Two championships, won them both.

"He will go up a class next year, competing at a higher level again, possibly at the British Championships.”

A happy day for the Davidson family also saw Callum’s brother Robbie, 15, do incredibly well to finish fifth out of 80 riders in the sportsman class, his first race at adult level.

Callum and Robbie thank their sponsors for all their help throughout the season, as without them it would be very difficult financially to do all the racing.

James Burns from Galashiels was first in the clubman class

Sponsors thanked are Agrisile, Briggsys Butchers, B Rae Contracting, Cumbria Radiators, Forbes Technologies, G Force Suspension and The George Crawford Legacy Trust.

The same event at Tyninghame also saw high finishes for Hawick father and son Kevin, 44, and Ivan Watson, 9, who finished second over-40 (over 11 laps) and autoclass winner (over four laps) respectively.

Lorna Watson, wife of Kevin and mother of Ivan, said: “They did really well. It was Ivan’s first time racing so given the fact that he’d never done it before, he did really well and he was excited.

"He always tinkers about with my husband on the bikes anyway and has been a spectator before watching his dad so he was kind of following in his footsteps.

"Kevin has raced for a number of years so we always knew that he would follow suit I guess.

"We live in Hawick so it was a 6.30am start for us but it was worth it when they did so well.”

Youngster Teddy Fair, 5, of Denholm, competed in the autos class in what was his first ever event.

His dad Gary said: “Teddy was the youngest person in it so he did very well.

"He’s grown up with motorbikes since he was three years old.

"He fractured his skull about three months ago on his scooter so he had to be off his bike for three months.

"I just said to him on the Friday: ‘Do you want to race?’ and he said aye.

"It was great that he wanted to do it.”