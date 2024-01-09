Inaugural award in memory of Innerleithen runner Craig Angus goes to West Linton teenager Sabine Jefcoate
Angus was killed by cancer in June last year at the age of 20 but the Peebles-based athletics group hope their new annual accolade for members, awarded for effort and attitude rather than achievement, will help keep his memory alive.
His parents Colin and Susan have given their blessing to the award and were there to see it handed out for the first time last Friday.
Former Peebles High School pupil Angus, of Innerleithen, competed for Moorfoot Runners from 2013 until 2018 and Gregor Nicholson, one of his coaches there, says he hopes their new prize will inspire current and future athletes to take a leaf out of his book.
Nicholson explained: “The new award is not results-based. Instead, it will recognise the junior athlete who over the preceding year has best embodied the admirable attributes Craig brought to his training and racing, those being a good work ethic, respect for others, politeness, modesty, an uncomplaining attitude, dedication, courage, enjoyment and setting a good example as a team member.”
Jefcoate, 16, best fits that bill this time round, according to Nicholson.
“Craig was a real trier whose quiet dedicated manner meant he was a shining example to younger athletes,” he said.
“Sabine reminds me a lot of Craig. She gives her all in training, and although rarely a race winner, she has had the courage to compete in cross-country, on the track, on the Border Games circuit and, most recently, in a trail half-marathon.
“She clearly enjoys her participation in the sport and is most definitely a shining example to the younger juniors with her work ethic and polite and respectful manner.
“She is a very deserving first winner of the Craig Angus merit award.”
Angus’s dad added: “This award shows how much Craig was appreciated and it’s a lovely way to keep his memory alive.
“It’s obvious from how people have reacted since Craig’s death that they thought really highly of him.”
Both Angus and his father worked at Franco’s and the inaugural award, sponsored by the Port Brae restaurant, was handed over there.
It’s not the first tribute to Angus as an extra event has been added to the itinerary for his home-town’s annual St Ronan’s Border Games, an 800m open handicap for youths, in memory of his winning the American Cup race for youngsters from Innerleithen, Walkerburn and Traquair aged nine to 16 over that distance at the games in 2017 and 2018.
The inaugural Craig Angus memorial trophy, sponsored by his family, was contested last July and it was won by Hawick’s Craig Watson.
Watson, given a mark of 105m, went the distance in a time of 2:10.62.
Kelso’s Bella McNulty was runner-up, from a mark of 170m, and Harry Fleming, also of Kelso, finished third, from 215m.