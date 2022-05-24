In pictures: Wobbly race at St Boswells hits comeback trail

A field of 105 took part, heading off from St Boswells’ village green for an eight-mile run to Maxton Kirk, round the Mertoun Estate and back.

First back, in 55 minutes and three seconds, was Moorfoot Runners’ Milan Misak.

Lauderdale Limpers Leahn Parry, Richard Holloway and Joe Robson took second, third and fifth places in 56:52, 58:09 and 1:01:21 respectively, with Gala Harrier Bruce Ronaldson fourth in 1:00:45.

Metro Aberdeen Running Club’s Pippa Samphier was the first female finisher, and seventh overall, in 1:04:20, followed, in 11th place overall, by course record-holder Jo Ballantyne, of Kelso, in 1:05:50.

In the 55-plus veterans’ category, Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first female finisher, and fourth woman and 17th overall, in 1:07:00, followed in that 10-strong class by Lauderdale’s Senga Plain in 1:19:57.

Mark Upward, of Edinburgh’s Portobello Running Club, was the first man over the age of 55 back, and ninth overall, in 1:05:35, the first Borderer of that vintage back being Gala’s David Nightingale in 1:14:57.

The overall course record set in 2019 by Gala’s Marcus D’Agrosa of 53:14 still stands.

Here’s how it went, as captured on camera by Linda Ormiston ...

