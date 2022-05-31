In pictures: Thousands turn out as Kelso Races’ ladies’ day makes comeback after two years off

Thousands of race-goers turned out to welcome back the course’s traditional season finale at the weekend for the first time since 2019, many of them dressed up to the nines to contest the four style awards on offer, sponsored by Kelso countrywear shop A Hume, Heiton’s Schloss Roxburghe Hotel, Edinburgh Gin, Galashiels design studio the Colourful Edit and Borders ladieswear chain Inis.
It’s not the richest race-card the course has to offer but it is the most popular, making it one of the biggest events on the Borders’ sporting calendar along with Melrose’s rugby sevens and the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally.
Sunday’s vintage style award went to Edinburgh’s Christine Borley, with Alice Landale and Nicky Richardson as runners-up.
Norman Woodhead and Denise Parker, from Kelso and Hawick respectively, were named as most stylish couple, with Dan and Julie Hussie and Michael and Laura Bell as runners-up.
Hawick’s Brian Cook was named as the day’s most dapper chap, ahead of Paul Richardson and Charles Withers.
The award for most stylish woman went to another race-goer from Hawick, Sadie Scott, with Nadine King and Clare Stewart as runners-up.
Find out how the day's racing went and here's what was happening off the track, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie ...