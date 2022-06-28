In pictures: Third hill-race win of season gives Moorfoot Runner Andy Cox cause to crow

Not only was the 4.5-mile race won by a member of the Peebles club, Andy Cox in a time of 40:18, but they also also managed two other top-10 finishes overall, with Milan Misak getting back fourth in 41:36 and Clin Williams 10th in 46:44.

They were the only Borderers to finish in the top 10 other than host club Gala Harriers’ Gary Trewartha, eighth to cross the line in a time of 44:49.

Gala had one other runner in the top 20, Simon Adamson finishing 12th in 47:42, and Katie Rourke, the third-fastest female competitor taking part, wasn’t far off, getting back 21st in 49:31.

Cox, also the fastest man over the age of 40, having recently reached veteran status, was chuffed to get back first on Saturday, saying: “After about a decade of doing this race, I’m delighted to win.

“To see the names on the trophy of legends of hill-running like Kenny Stuart and Mike McGovern and to know that mine will be added is so satisfying.”

Saturday’s success was Cox’s third hill-race win of this season following his first-place finishes at Chapelgill, near Broughton, in March and Yetholm earlier this month.

Moorfoot were also the top men’s team, with Gala second. Gala took the top women’s team prize, pipping Lauderdale Limprers to the post.

Gala were also top masters team and picked up two other prizes on the day, Gillian Lunn being fastest female runner over 50 in 55:12 and Jocelyn Richard being quickest over 60 in 1:00:35.

Gala also claimed three wins in the day’s junior races – Cameron Rankine for under-20 male, Hannah Laker for under-13 female and Charlie Dalgliesh for under-13 male – and Lauderdale one, Ava Macleod in the girls’ under-17 class.

Here’s how the day went, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie ...

