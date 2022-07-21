In pictures: St Ronan's Games

Ronan McKean from Hawick RP, winner of the 100m Open Handicap

Hawick Riverside Peds runner McKean, 21, recent winner of the equivalent race at Selkirk Games, won Saturday's Open 100m race from Iskan Barskanmay and Jack Beattie.

McKean told The Southern Reporter: “Running was just a way of keeping fit during the rugby off season.

"I decided to have a wee crack at it and it’s paid off pretty well.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youth 90m Handicap winner Oliver McCraw with dad Jamie

"It means a lot to have won in the 100m at Selkirk and now Innerleithen.”

Elsewhere at the meeting, Ryan McMichan had an excellent victory in the 200m, while David Priestley landed top spot in the 800m from Euan Hood and Charlotte Clare.

Performance of the day went to Louis Whyte of Moorfoot Runners – off a mark of -2m - who was runner-up in the Youths A 200m.

Instituted in 1827, The Games are the oldest organised sports meeting in Scotland and are now part of a week-long festival that incorporates many events for every age group.

Oliver McCraw receiving 90m handicap trophy from Lawrie McLaren

Results: 100m Open – 1st Ronan McKean, Hawick RP 10.55secs, 2nd Iskan Barskanmay, 3rd Jack Beattie, Rosyth;

200m Open – 1st Ryan McMichan, Hawick 22.66secs, 2nd Tommy Beck, TLJT, 3rd Keeley Womack, Hawick RP;

800m Open – 1st David Priestley, Northern Masters 2m 00.35s, 2nd Euan Hood, Lasswade, 3rd Charlotte Clare, Moorfoot;

1600m Open – 1st Matthew Fleming, Kelso 4m 44.44s, 2nd Mark Young, Hawick, 3rd Charlotte Clare, Moorfoot;

12 year old Stuart Whiteford from Innerleithen winner of the youth 800m handicap with the Americal Cup

90m Youths Group A (13 - 16 years) – 1st Carra McLeod, Hawick RP 10.00secs, 2nd Chloe Inglis, Hawick RP, 3rd Tess Renwick, TLJT;

90m Youths Group B (9 - 12 years) – 1st Oliver McCraw, Teviotdale 10.00secs, 2nd Rory Smith, TLJT, 3rd Robyn Lees, TLJT;

200m Youths Group A (13 - 16 years) – 1st Ramsay Blair, Lasswade 23.52secs, 2nd Louis Whyte, Moorfoot, 3rd Tess Renwick, TLJT;

200m Youths Group B (9 - 12 years) – 1st Rory Smith, TLJT 23.72secs, 2nd Max Vevers, Hawick RP, 3rd Robert Horton, Moorfoot;

Kelso's Matthew Fleming, winner of the 1600m Caerlee Mill open handicap

800m Youths American Cup – 1st Stuart Whiteford, Innerleithen 2m 04.03s, 2nd Josh Landers, Innerleithn, 3rd Fletcher Oliphant, Innerleithen;

1600m Youths – 1st Johnny Birks, Moorfoot5m 06.25s, 2nd Leo Tait, Kelso, 3rd Rory Fleming, Kelso;

100m Open Invitation – 1st David Hush, Hawick 11.00secs, 2nd Samantha Turnbull, Peebles, 3rd Kieran Kivlin, Lasswade;

200m Youths New Zealand Trophy – 1st Josh Landers, Innerleithen 24.56secs, 2nd Rory Smith, TLJT, 3rd James Cockburn, Innerleithen.

David Priestley of Northern Masters, winner of the 800m Open

David Priestley of Northern Masters, winner of 800m Open

Josh Landers winner of youths' 200m confined race

Rory Smith just beating Fressie Wilson in 90m Youth Handicap

Rory Landers, winner of the youth 200m confined

Oliver McCraw of Teviotdale Harriers wins 90m youth handcap

Carra McLeod wins 90m Youths Handicap (13-16 years)

Moorfoot's Johnny Birks, winner of 1600m youth race

Ramsay Blair from Lasswade winner of the 200m youth handicap (13-16 years)