IN PICTURES: Selkirk Sevens action

Last weekend’s penultimate round of the Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens rugby tournament, at Selkirk, was won by Boroughmuir for the first time in their history.

With this year’s event dominated by Edinburgh clubs, Watsonians were confirmed as overall winners with one round still to go, after they reached the quarter-finals. Host club Selkirk were understandably keen to do well in their own contest and also made it to the last eight.

Callum Young of Jed-Forest was the Denzil Lloyd Player of the Tournament. Buy a Photo

Selkirk Youth Club's captain turned out for the President's VII and scored against - Selkirk. Buy a Photo

Selkirk winger Kieran Monks against the President's VII. Buy a Photo

The President's VII come up against Kieran Monks of Selkirk. Buy a Photo

View more