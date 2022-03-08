In pictures: Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson just six seconds off first place at Galashiels cross-country run

Wilkinson’s time of 22 minutes and 14 seconds was just six seconds slower than the race’s winner, East Lothian junior Angus Wright.

The next Borderers back among a field of 159 were Lauderdale junior Dylan Theedam Parry, finishing fifth in 23:04, and Gala Harriers junior Ewan Christie, sixth in 23:25.

Only one other Borderer finished in the top 10 – Moorfoot Runners senior Milan Misak, getting back eighth in 23:33 – but another six made the top 20, namely Gala’s Gary Trewartha, 11th in 23:47 and also second-fastest man over 40; Moorfoot’s Nigel Shekleton, Andrew Cox, Daniel Lavin and Colin Williams, 13th in 23:54, 14th in 23:57, 15th in 24:01 and 20th in 24:30 respectively; and Lauderdale’s Leahn Parry, 17th in 24:14.

Also claiming top-30 placings were Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker, 21st in 25:13; Moorfoot’s Martin Quirke, 26th in 26:24; and Gala’s Sara Green, 27th in 26:32 and also second-fastest female senior, and Nathan Beard, 30th in 26:52.

Moorfoot’s Jennifer Misak was the first woman over the age of 40 back and 49th overall, clocking 28:52, and her clubmate Carol Moss was the second female finisher over 50, and 55th overall, in a time of 29:20. Teviotdale Harrier Pauline McAdam was the fifth-fastest woman over 60 and 142nd overall in 41:26.

Teviotdale’s Maisie Ballantyne was the second-fastest of the two female juniors running in the senior race, and 70th all told, in 30:41.

Chirnside Chaser David Abbott was the first male Borderer over 50 to finish, and fourth in that class and 32nd overall, in 27:06; Teviotdale’s John Tullie was the second man over 60 back, and 34th overall, in 27:12; and Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was the fastest of the three men over 70 competing and 75th overall, clocking 30:53.

The fastest Borderer among the junior race’s field of 85 was Teviotdale’s Robbie Welsh, finishing runner-up overall to East Lothian’s Aidan Page, in 10:13, just 12 seconds behind him.

Also making that race’s top 10 were Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh, fourth in 10:34; Gala’s Corey Cruddas and Cameron Rankine, fifth in 10:35 and ninth in 10:46 respectively; and Moorfoot’s Shaun Pyman, 10th in 10:58.

Four further Borderers featured in the junior race’s top 20 – Gala’s Archie Dalgliesh, Archie Hendry and Ava Richardson, 13th in 11:22, 18th in 11:35 and 20th in 11:40 respectively; and Moorfoot’s Luke Grieve, 14th in 11:23.

Last Sunday’s meeting at Galashiels was the sixth and last of the series, following others at Lauder, Peebles, Minto, Dunbar and Duns. Planned meetings at Spittal and Paxton had to be called off.

Here’s how it went, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie ...

