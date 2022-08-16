In pictures: Kelso pair among winners as Border Games season concludes at Morebattle

Young won the 110m open, from a mark of 2m, in a time of 11.49 seconds, with Edinburgh’s Graeme Armstrong, on 23m, second and another Kelso competitor, John Fleming, third, from 13m.

Hastie won the 1,600m race, from a mark of -25m, in 4:34.38, also picking up the prize for adult performance of the day at the last of the circuit’s meetings for this season.

Runner-up in that race was Mark Young, going from a mark of 100m, with fellow Hawick athlete Thomas MacAskill, competing from scratch, third.

Two of the day’s three other senior races were also won by Borders athletes, only victory for Edinburgh’s Tom Bradley in the 200m open, in a time of 22.53 from a mark of 55m, getting in the way of a clean sweep for the region’s representatives.

Tweed Leader Jed Track runners Gordon Armstrong and Tommy Beck took second and third places respectively in that event, from marks of 12m and 27m.

TLJT competitors were also second and third over 800m, Kevin Wood finishing runner-up to Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford from a mark of 145m, with clubmate Rory McDonald following behind from 50m. Whiteford’s winning time, from a mark of 85m, was 1:59.98.

McDonald finished first over 400m, however, clocking 52.92 from a mark of 22m.

Cumbrian competitor Craig Sowerby, of Maryport’s Netherhall Athletics Club, was second in that race, from 32m, and Hawick’s Daniel Paxton third, from 38m.

Hawick runners claimed victory in two of Saturday’s six youth races, both over 200m – Oliver McCraw in the one for youngsters aged nine to 12, clocking 23.61, from a mark of 40m, and Samuel Fenech in the class for teenagers aged 13 to 16 in a time of 24.02, from a mark of 18m.

TLJT’s Isla Woodburn was second in the former race, with Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder third. Innerleithen’s Josh Landers was second, by a whisker, in the latter, with Kelso’s Lewis Fleming third.

TLJT’s Freddie Wilson finished first in the 90m championship in 10.07, from a mark of 18m, also picking up the prize for best performance of the day at youth level. Hawick Riverside Peds’ Chloe Inglis and Max Vevers were second and third respectively in that race.

Jedburgh’s Jess Knox won the 400m race in 52.27, from a mark of 78m, with the Central Belt’s Alfie Laing second and TLJT’s Tess Renwick third.

Kelso’s Rachel Dumma won the 800m race in 2:14.03, from 170m, with Oliver Hastie, also of Kelso, second and Teviotdale Harrier James Wood third.

Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford claimed victory over 1,600m in 5:12.30, from 170m, with Kelso’s Harry Fleming second and Wood third.

