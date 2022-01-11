In pictures: Hawick trophy race wins for David Beattie and Kirsty Scott

Calum Renwick, Grace Levell and James Wood were the winners in youth classes for under-17 boys and under-13 girls and boys.

Andrew Gibson was second in the men’s race, with Keith Murray third.

Iona Jamieson was runner-up in the race for senior women and under-17 girls, with Ann Aitken third.

Robbie Welsh was the second fastest U17 boy, followed by Charles Mackay.

Lana Pringle was the second speediest U13 girl, with Freya Michie third, and Harrison Lavery was runner-up in the U13 boys’ race, followed by Craig Watson.

