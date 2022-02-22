In pictures: Hawick park hosts club running championships

Four races were held, all starting outside the park museum, for girls aged under-11 and U13, boys in the same age classes, women and U15 and U17 runners of both genders and senior men.

Watson was the fastest girl under the age of 11, clocking 7:18, followed by Chloe Walker, Peyton Corrie and Freya Walker.

Emily McLeod was the U13 girls’ winner with 7:02, handicapped to 6:57.

Wood was the winning U11 boy in 6:00, followed by Ivan Watson and McLaren Welsh.

Taylor Watson was the fastest U13 boy in 6:06, handicapped to 5:56.

Robbie Welsh was the fastest U17 boy in 13:52, followed by Irvine Welsh and Charles Mackay.

Jessica Smith was the speediest U17 girl in 19:21, adjusted to 14:41, and Kirsty Hughes was first woman back in 20:58, adjusted to 14:43.

Macaskill’s time of 42:20 won the senior men’s race, with David Beattie as runner-up in 44:55, adjusted to 43:55.

