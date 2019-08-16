IN PICTURES: Hawick 7s rugby

Last weekend’s Festival of Rugby at Mansfield Park incorporated Hawick RFC’s first August staging of its Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens round.

In the end, Jed-Forest followed up their victory at Peebles seven days earlier with another triumph at Mansfield Park. Photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the best of the action.

Ex-Kelso and Hawick player Dom Buckley hands off Ethan McVicker in the final between Jed and Melrose.

Jedburgh's Gary Munro.

Callum Young offloads to Gary Munro in the final.

Dom Buckley makes a run against Selkirk.

