IN PICTURES: Hawick 7s rugby

In the end, Jed-Forest followed up their victory at Peebles seven days earlier with another triumph at Mansfield Park. Photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the best of the action.
View more
Last weekend’s Festival of Rugby at Mansfield Park incorporated Hawick RFC’s first August staging of its Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens round.
In the end, Jed-Forest followed up their victory at Peebles seven days earlier with another triumph at Mansfield Park. Photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the best of the action.