Jed-Forest captain Gregor Young, left, and player of the tournament Robbie Yourston.

IN PICTURES: Hawick 7s rugby

Last weekend’s Festival of Rugby at Mansfield Park incorporated Hawick RFC’s first August staging of its Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens round.

In the end, Jed-Forest followed up their victory at Peebles seven days earlier with another triumph at Mansfield Park. Photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the best of the action.

Ex-Kelso and Hawick player Dom Buckley hands off Ethan McVicker in the final between Jed and Melrose.
Ex-Kelso and Hawick player Dom Buckley hands off Ethan McVicker in the final between Jed and Melrose.
Buy a Photo
Jedburgh's Gary Munro.
Jedburgh's Gary Munro.
Buy a Photo
Callum Young offloads to Gary Munro in the final.
Callum Young offloads to Gary Munro in the final.
Buy a Photo
Dom Buckley makes a run against Selkirk.
Dom Buckley makes a run against Selkirk.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 11