IN PICTURES: Floors Castle International Horse Trials, Kelso

Having led from the start, German rider Emma Bruessau claimed the £1750 top prize in the Floors Castle Cazenove Capital CCI3*S

with her mount, Dark Desire GS, a 10-year-old black mare.

Emma (20) described the course as “beautiful with technical questions”, while runner-up Hector Payne said: “Floors is my favourite event. The ground was fantastic and the course beautiful.”

Floors Castle International Horse Trials 2019 Charlotte Agnew on Cooley Carnival Lady.

Winner Emma Bruessau riding Dark Desire GS.

Floors Castle International Horse Trials 2019 Lucinda Crawford and Chasmarella.

Floors Castle International Horse Trials 2019 Dancing Revolution, with Martha Todd in the saddle.

