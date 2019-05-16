IN PICTURES: Floors Castle International Horse Trials, Kelso

Emma (20) described the course as “beautiful with technical questions”, while runner-up Hector Payne said: “Floors is my favourite event. The ground was fantastic and the course beautiful.”
View more
Having led from the start, German rider Emma Bruessau claimed the £1750 top prize in the Floors Castle Cazenove Capital CCI3*S
with her mount, Dark Desire GS, a 10-year-old black mare.
Emma (20) described the course as “beautiful with technical questions”, while runner-up Hector Payne said: “Floors is my favourite event. The ground was fantastic and the course beautiful.”