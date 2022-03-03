Boys winner Alfie Walker from Drumlanrig (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)

In pictures: Cross country a happy occasion for young Hawick runners

Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:24 am

Young athletes of tomorrow turned out last Friday for a cross country championship, organised for Hawick primary school pupils by the town’s Teviotdale Harriers. All who took part and everyone who helped was congratulated on the day’s success.

1. Josie Auchinleck was the winning girl from Denholm school

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Robbie Nichol, Kai Telfer, Cole Davidson Alfie Walker and Harris Nichol Winning Boys team from Drumlanrig Primary School.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Drumlanrig runner Nathan Chandler

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Halle McNeil, Ruby Watson, Emily Macleod, Bonny Douglas and Rylee Domingo. Drumlanrig School girls team winners

Photo: Bill McBurnie

