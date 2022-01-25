In pictures: Borderers claim lion’s share of overall top-10 places at latest run in region’s cross-country series

East Lothian’s Angus Wright was the first finisher at the meeting hosted by Teviotdale Harriers at Minto on Sunday in a time of 19 minutes and 36 seconds, followed by Alex Luetchford, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters, in 20:15.

The first Borderer back, Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson, also senior runner-up, was less than a minute off the pace, however, finishing third in 20:30.

The five other runners from the region claiming top-10 places overall were Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson, fourth in 20:37 and third fastest senior; Gala Harrier Gary Trewartha, sixth in 20:50 and fastest man over 40; Lauderdale’s Dylan Theedam Parry, seventh in 20:52 and junior runner-up; and Moorfoot Runners’ Milan Misak and Daniel Lavin, ninth in 20:55 and 10th in 21:06 respectively, as well as being sixth and seventh seniors.

Also finishing in the top 20 of the 212 runners competing were Lauderdale’s Leahn Parry, 15th in 21:20 and second male over 40, and Moorfoot’s Andrew Cox, Colin Williams and Nigel Shekleton, 16th in 21:27, 17th in 21:34 and 20th in 21:51 respectively.

Edinburgh’s Kirstin Maxwell was the first female finisher, in 22:50, but Borderers acounted for three top-10 places among the 79 women taking part – Lauderdale’s Chloe Summerfield, sixth in 25:14 and third female senior, and Gala’s Pamela Baillie and Lorna Affleck, seventh and 10th in 25:17 and 25:45 respectively, with Moorfoot’s Jennifer Misak and Carol Moss not far behind, crossing the line 11th in 25:49 and 13th in 26:13.

Baillie was third out of 28 in the over-40 female class, with Misak fifth and Lauderdale’s Sarah Plint ninth in 26:59.

Moss was second home out of the 22 women aged 50-plus running, with Lauderdale’s Senga Plain and Alison Wilson sixth in 29:29 and ninth in 30:11, sandwiching Gala’s Elaine Christie, eighth in 30:06.

Gala’s Jocelyn Richard and Shelagh King were the third and 10th speediest of the 11 women aged 60-plus on the run, finishing respectively in 29:59 and 37:49.

Teviotdale’s Maisie Ballantyne was runner-up among the three female juniors competing, clocking 26:23.

Affleck was fourth home of the 15 female seniors running, followed by Lauderdale’s Laura Frizzel, Rachel McAleese and Jill Thomson, finishing seventh in 27:37, eighth in 27:48 and 10th in 29:40 respectively, and Moorfoot’s Amy Shekleton, ninth in 28:45.

Colin Williams was third fastest of the 39 men over the age of 40 taking part, with Lauderdale’s Andrew Howett and Mark Barrett eighth in 23:31 and 10th in 23:59.

Kelso’s Damon Rodwell was sixth fastest of the 43 over-50 men running, clocking 23:18, with Gala’s Neil Christie 11th in 24:37.

Gala’s Ian Maxwell was the second speediest man over the age of 60, in 23:43, with clubmate Bob Johnson seventh in 25:40. Teviotdale’s John Tullie and Tweed Striders’ Doug Small also made the top 10 in that 21-strong class, finishing third in 24:24 and eighth in 27:00.

Last weekend’s Minto meeting was only the third in the present series following its launch at Lauder in November and continuation at Peebles in mid-December, scheduled rounds at Spittal in Northumberland at the end of November and Paxton, near Berwick, earlier this month having been cancelled due to adverse weather.

The fourth takes place at Dunbar in East Lothian on Sunday, February 6, with the fifth following at Chirnside in Berwickshire on February 20 and the sixth and last at Galashiels on March 6.

Edinburgh’s Dylan Daunt was the first finisher in the junior race in 9:26, three seconds ahead of runner-up Robbie Welsh, of Teviotdale Harriers.

Also making the top 10 of the 84 youngsters competing was Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh, 10th in 10:13, with Gala Harriers Archie Dalgliesh, Charlie Dalgliesh and Kirsty Rankine not far behind, finishing respectively 11th in 10:37, 15th in 10:58 and 20th in 11:16.

1. Teviotdale X Country, Minto. 23 1 2022 Teviotdale Harrier over-60 Ron Hastings finished 204th in a time of 36:12 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Teviotdale X Country, Minto. 23 1 2022 Corstophine's Kirstin Maxwell was the first female runner back, clocking 22:50 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Teviotdale X Country, Minto. 23 1 2022 Moorfoot Runner Daniel Lavin finished 10th overall in 21:06 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Teviotdale X Country, Minto. 23 1 2022 Junior competitor Dylan Theedam Parry, of Lauderdale Limpers, finished seventh overall in the senior race in 20:52 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales