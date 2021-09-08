In pictures: Athletes go fourth at Tweedbank track

Senior winners on the day were Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Scott Tindle in the 110m open and 200m open, clubmate Annabelle Murray in the 400m open and Gala Harrier Michael Turnbull in the 800m open.
The afternoon’s youth races were won by Innerleithen’s Freddie Wilson at 90m, Hawick’s Chloe Inglis at 200m, Hawick’s Emily Hush at 400m and TLJT’s Aaron Glendinning at 800m.
1. Borders Athletics series four
Innerleithen's Freddie Wilson, No 14, finishing first in the 90m youth final
Photo: Bill McBurnie
2. Borders Athletics series four
Hawick's Robbie Welsh, No 46, was second in the 800m race
Photo: Bill McBurnie
3. Borders Athletics series four
Saturday's 800m race was won by Michael Turnbull, No 73, of Gala Harriers
Photo: Bill McBurnie
4. Borders Athletics series four
Tweed Leader Jed Track's Aaron Glendinning won 800m youths' final
Photo: Bill McBurnie