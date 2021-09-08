Tweed Leader Jed Track's Scott Tindle, No 67, winning the 110m final at Tweedbank

In pictures: Athletes go fourth at Tweedbank track

Borders Athletics held the fourth and last in its series of post-coronavirus lockdown meetings at Tweedbank Sports Centre on Saturday, staging four heats and eight finals for youth and senior races over distances from 90m to 400m.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:43 am

Senior winners on the day were Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Scott Tindle in the 110m open and 200m open, clubmate Annabelle Murray in the 400m open and Gala Harrier Michael Turnbull in the 800m open.

The afternoon’s youth races were won by Innerleithen’s Freddie Wilson at 90m, Hawick’s Chloe Inglis at 200m, Hawick’s Emily Hush at 400m and TLJT’s Aaron Glendinning at 800m.

1. Borders Athletics series four

Innerleithen's Freddie Wilson, No 14, finishing first in the 90m youth final

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Borders Athletics series four

Hawick's Robbie Welsh, No 46, was second in the 800m race

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Borders Athletics series four

Saturday's 800m race was won by Michael Turnbull, No 73, of Gala Harriers

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Borders Athletics series four

Tweed Leader Jed Track's Aaron Glendinning won 800m youths' final

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2