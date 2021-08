Wait for first home points of season goes on for Hawick Royal Albert United

Runners at Tweedbank on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Runners heading across the finishing line at Tweedbank on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

TLJT's Charlie Robbie did the double at Tweedbank on Saturday, winning the youths' 400m and 800m races (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Tweed Leader Jed Track's Nina Cessford winning the 110m final at Tweedbank on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Here’s how Saturday’s meeting went, as pictured by Bill McBurnie ...

Entries are now open for its third meeting, to follow on Saturday, August 21, at https://www.entrycentral.com/bordersathletics