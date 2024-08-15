​In pictures: A look back at how the Borders’ four Olympians got on in Paris now 2024’s games are over

Peebles showjumper Brash, 38, brought back the Borders’ only medal of this year’s Olympic Games, a gold in the equestrian team jumping final alongside Ben Maher and Harry Charles on Friday, August 2.
He was hoping to add an individual medal to that the week after, going up against opposition including Maher and Charles, but came up short, finishing sixth.
Thomson, Robertson and Hope all missed out on medals in France.
Great Britain’s women’s rugby sevens team, featuring Thomson, 26, placed seventh at the end of July; the British women’s field hockey team including Robertson, 30, ended up eighth after losing their quarter-final against the Netherlands on Monday, August 5, by 3-1, though she did pass the 100-cap mark on her way there; and the women’s freestyle relay teams Hope, 27, was part of placed fifth over 200m and seventh over 200m at the end of July and start of August.
From left, Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Ben Maher with their gold medals after the equestrian jumping team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Versailles on Friday (Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images
Scott Brash on Hello Jefferson during the jumping team final on day seven of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Versailles on Friday (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt
Scott Brash on horse Hello Jefferson in a jumping team qualifier on day six of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateau de Versailles on Thursday, August 1 (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Photo: Buda Mendes
From left, gold medallists Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Ben Maher after the jumping team final on day seven of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateau de Versailles on Friday, August 2 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt