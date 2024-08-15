​In pictures: A look back at how the Borders’ four Olympians got on in Paris now 2024’s games are over

He was hoping to add an individual medal to that the week after, going up against opposition including Maher and Charles, but came up short, finishing sixth.

Great Britain’s women’s rugby sevens team, featuring Thomson, 26, placed seventh at the end of July; the British women’s field hockey team including Robertson, 30, ended up eighth after losing their quarter-final against the Netherlands on Monday, August 5, by 3-1, though she did pass the 100-cap mark on her way there; and the women’s freestyle relay teams Hope, 27, was part of placed fifth over 200m and seventh over 200m at the end of July and start of August.