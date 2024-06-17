​In pics: Third win in row for Kelso’s Harry Fleming at Selkirk Border Games

He followed up winning the youths’ 267m race at Peebles Border Games the Wednesday prior, accompanied by a win for brother Lewis in the 90m sprint for the same age bracket, by finishing first in the youths’ 400m final at Selkirk, from a mark of 90m, in 53.27 seconds.

His brother Lewis had to settle for a bronze medal in the 200m race for children aged 13 to 15 at the weekend, from a 27m mark, but their dad Matthew, runner-up in the 1,000m open at Peebles and in Earlston games’ 1,600m open on Saturday, June 1, came up trumps in Selkirk’s 800m open, clocking two minutes and just shy of two seconds from a mark of 120m.

Harry’s victory on Saturday was his third on the trot as he won over 800m at Hawick’s games on Sunday, June 9, too.

Fellow Kelso runner Rose Davidson was second to him over 400m at Selkirk, from a mark of 105m, with Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn third, from 90m.

Hawick’s Mark Young was second to the youngster’s father, from a 10m mark, three days after beating him at Peebles, and Greater Manchester’s David Priestley was third, from 220m.

Fleming senior was also third in the 1,600m open, from a mark of 215m. That race was won by Andrew Gibson, of Bo’ness, in 4:38.10, from a mark of 240m, with TLJT’s Dima Graham second, from 70m.

TLJT’s Evie Renwick won Saturday’s 110m open in 11.96 seconds, from a mark of 15.5m, with Hawick’s David Lauder and Daniel Paxton second and third respectively, from marks of 16.5m and 15m.

Selkirk’s Craig Bruce won the 200m open in 23.63 seconds, from a mark of 14m, with Hawick’s Jack Wilson second, from 24m, and Peebles’ Samantha Turnbull third, from 35m.

Victory in the 400m open went to Jedburgh’s Calum Murrow in a time of 53.65 seconds, with Selkirk’s Colin Bruce second, from 76m, and County Durham’s Jason Catterall third, from 65m.

Kelso’s Hugo Potter won two of the day’s other five youth races, a 90m sprint and 200m for children aged 13-plus, in 10.48 seconds, from an 8m mark, and 25.46 seconds, from 12m.

Edinburgh’s Ellie Lauder was runner-up in the former, from a 14m mark, and Kelso’s Ben Nairn third, from 11m. Nairn, given a 26m start, was second in the latter and Lewis Fleming third, from 27m.

90m and 200m races for children aged nine to 12 were also run, with Kelso’s Evie Leonard winning the former, in 10.49 seconds, from a mark of 19m, and TLJT’s Robyn Lees the latter, in 24.88 seconds, from 42m.

Hawick’s Abigail McCraw was runner-up in the former, from a mark of 26m, and Tweedbank’s Brodie Atherton third, from 17m. Jedburgh’s Joe McDade and Scott Turnbull were second and third respectively in the latter, from marks of 46m and 42m.

Kelso’s Oliver Hastie won the youths’ 800m race in 2:06.35, from a mark of 55m, beating his third-placed brother Isaac and runner-up Alfie Walker, from Hawick, their respective marks being 160m and 180m.

Selkirk’s games, round four of this season, are followed by Kelso’s on Sunday, June 30, from 2pm; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 13, from noon; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 20, from 2pm; Langholm’s on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

Selkirk Border Games 2024 Harry Fleming winning the youths' 400m race at Selkirk Border Games on Saturday

Selkirk Border Games 2024 Matthew Fleming winning the 800m open at Selkirk Border Games on Saturday

Selkirk Border Games 2024 Matthew Fleming, winner of the 800m open at Selkirk Border Games on Saturday

Selkirk Border Games 2024 Hugo Potter, winner of the 90m sprint for children aged 13 to 16 at Selkirk Border Games on Saturday