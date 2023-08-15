News you can trust since 1855
Moorfoot Runners under-20 Thomas Hilton finished this year's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles second in 26:30
​In pics: Moorfoot Runners U20 Thomas Hilton misses out on Peebles hill race win by 20 seconds

Moorfoot Runners under-20 Thomas Hilton missed out on victory in his club’s 2023 Cademuir Rollercoaster six-kilometre race at Peebles on Saturday by 20 seconds, finishing as runner-up to Lasswade under-17 Rowan Taylor in 26:30.
By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

That marked an improvement of two places and a minute and 16 seconds on his showing as an under-17 last year, however.

Hilton was one of only two Borderers to finish in the top ten of a field of 59, the other being a fellow under-20, Hawick’s Irvine Welsh, tenth back in 28:34.

Two further runners from the region made the top 20, both clubmates of Hilton’s – veteran David Carter-Brown, 17th in 29:57, and under-17 James Moore, 18th in 30:00.

Saturday’s 3km junior version of the hill race was won by Edinburgh’s Josh Daunt in 12:32, with Moorfoot’s Jack Foley second in 12:45.

Hawick's Irvine Welsh, representing Gala Harriers, was tenth in Saturday's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles in 28:34

Hawick's Irvine Welsh, representing Gala Harriers, was tenth in Saturday's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles in 28:34 Photo: Neil Renton

Moorfoot Runners' David Carter-Brown finished 2023's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles 17th in 29:57

Moorfoot Runners' David Carter-Brown finished 2023's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles 17th in 29:57 Photo: Neil Renton

James Moore was 18th back in 2023's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles, clocking half an hour exactly

James Moore was 18th back in 2023's Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles, clocking half an hour exactly Photo: Neil Renton

Moorfoot Runners under-15 Jack Foley was second in 2023's Cademuir Rollercoaster 3km junior race at Peebles in 12:45

Moorfoot Runners under-15 Jack Foley was second in 2023's Cademuir Rollercoaster 3km junior race at Peebles in 12:45 Photo: Neil Renton

