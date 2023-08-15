​In pics: Moorfoot Runners U20 Thomas Hilton misses out on Peebles hill race win by 20 seconds

Moorfoot Runners under-20 Thomas Hilton missed out on victory in his club’s 2023 Cademuir Rollercoaster six-kilometre race at Peebles on Saturday by 20 seconds, finishing as runner-up to Lasswade under-17 Rowan Taylor in 26:30.

That marked an improvement of two places and a minute and 16 seconds on his showing as an under-17 last year, however.

Hilton was one of only two Borderers to finish in the top ten of a field of 59, the other being a fellow under-20, Hawick’s Irvine Welsh, tenth back in 28:34.

Two further runners from the region made the top 20, both clubmates of Hilton’s – veteran David Carter-Brown, 17th in 29:57, and under-17 James Moore, 18th in 30:00.

Saturday’s 3km junior version of the hill race was won by Edinburgh’s Josh Daunt in 12:32, with Moorfoot’s Jack Foley second in 12:45.

