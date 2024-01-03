In pics: Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers join forces for run to see in 2024

​A social run from Tweedbank to Lauder held jointly by Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers on Tuesday to see in 2024 attracted a turnout of more than 80.

The two clubs have been staging new year runs for over 20 years, though their early attendances were only just into double figures.

It was Robin Murray and Graeme Capper, both members of the Galashiels club, who came up with the idea of a post-Hogmanay run-out and both were among those taking part this week.

The run’s starting point alternates between Galashiels or Tweedbank and Lauder so 2025’s will go in the opposite direction.

The standard version of the run covers ten miles but shorter variants of four or six miles were also on offer, as was a longer one of 20.

Event organiser Gerry Moss said: “Conditions for running were excellent, with no wind, for a very enjoyable but muddy run across the Southern Upland Way.

“There was a mixture of shorter routes and even a chance to do the double, all finishing at the Lauderdale Hotel for a delicious bacon or egg roll.

“This year there were 80-plus runners taking part but originally there would have only been a dozen or so.”

1 . Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Graeme Capper taking part in Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Two runners taking part in Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social outing from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Fiona Shepherd and Dawn Grant taking part in Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Marc Wilkinson taking part in Lauderdale Limpers and Gala Harriers' social run from Tweedbank to Lauder on Tuesday Photo: BrianSutherland:Brian Sutherland Photo Sales