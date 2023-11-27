In pics: Junior Thomas Hilton wins senior cross-country race on home turf at Peebles

Moorfoot Runners junior Thomas Hilton won Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series senior race on home turf at Peebles.

The teenager’s time of 23:31 for the 6.5km course starting at the town’s Hay Lodge Park was 25 seconds faster than runner-up Marc Wilkinson, winner of the Peebles meeting’s senior race last time round in March in 24:28.

Sunday’s meeting was the second of the current series and Lauderdale Limper Wilkinson also runner-up at the first, at Lauder at the start of this month, with Hilton getting back fourth there.

Hilton and Wilkinson were among four Borderers to finish in the top ten out of a field of 235 at the weekend, the others, both clubmates of Hilton’s, being Matthew Sullivan, fifth in 24:50, and over-40 David Carter-Brown, eighth in 25:39. Carter-Brown was also the fastest of the 43 men in his age bracket.

Three further runners from the region managed top-20 finishes – Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker, 12th in 26:16; Moorfoot’s Daniel Lavin, 17th in 26:39; and Teviotdale Harrier Mark Young, 18th in 26:41.

Another five made the top 30 – Teviotdale over-40 David Beattie, 25th in 27:21; Moorfoot junior Luke Grieve, 26th in 27:23; and Gala Harriers over-40s Iain Stewart, Jamie Mcgowan and Tim Darlow, respectively 27th in 27:28, 29th in 27:46 and 30th in 27:52.

Londoner Hollie Hindley was first female finisher, and 33rd , in 28:10, Moorfoot over-40 Caroline Wallace being the fourth out of 96, and 66th all told, in 31:02.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first of 28 female finishers over 50, and 84th altogether, in 32:04 and her clubmate Mile Goddard was the speediest of the three men over 70 competing, clocking 34:58 to place 131st overall.

Edinburgh Athletic Club under-15s Dylan and Josh Daunt finished first and second in Sunday’s 2.2km junior race in 7:34 and 8:03 respectively, with Gala under-13 Gregor Adamson third out of a field of 111 in 8:13.

Four other Borders youngsters made the top ten – Moorfoot under-15 James Moore finishing fifth in 8:29, Gala under-15 Matty Fleming sixth in 8:36, Lauderdale under-15 Sam Robertson eighth in 8:38 and Gala under-13 Seb Darlow ninth in 8:39.

Edinburgh under-15 Jessica Taylor was the first girl to complete the junior race, and seventh altogether, in 8:37 and Moorfoot under-13 Isabella Moran was the first female Borderer, and 22nd overall, in 9:31.

Lauderdale’s Rowan Johnston was the quickest of eight girls under the age of nine, and 59th all told, in 10:35, with Teviotdale’s Freya Michie third in that class in 11:44, placing 86th overall.

Teviotdale’s Connor Davidson was the fastest boy of that age, and 15th altogether, in 9:17.

Six more meetings follow – at Spittal in Northumberland on December 3, Paxton on January 7, Dunbar in East Lothian on January 21, Galashiels on February 4, Duns on February 18 and Denholm on March 10, all Sundays.

