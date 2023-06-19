​In pics: Hawick’s Mark Young keeps up winning run at Selkirk Border Games

​Hawick’s Mark Young made it three wins in as many meetings at Selkirk Borders games on Saturday.

Young’s win in the 800m open race at Philiphaugh in a time of 1:51.34, from a mark of 75m, followed a victory over the same distance at his home-town’s games six days earlier and another over 1,600m at this season’s opener at Earlston the weekend prior to that.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Kevin Wood was runner-up to Young on Saturday, from a mark of 175m, with Hawick’s Robbie Welsh third, from 80m.

TLJT’s Evie Renwick notched up her second win of this summer’s game circuit at the weekend in the 110m open in a time of 11.59 seconds, from a mark of 18m, following on from her victory over 90m at Earlston.

The 16-year-old was followed over the finishing line by Hawick’s Ryan McMichan and Ryan Elliot, the former running from a mark of 9.5m for second place and the latter from 7m for third.

Renwick’s clubmate Dima Graham won the 200m open, from 14m, in 22.65 seconds, with Cumbria’s Gordon Eland second, from 67m, and Euan Hood, of Peebles, third, from 11m.

Victory in the 400m open went to Peebles runner Natasha Turnbull in 50.81 seconds, from a 72m mark. TLJT’s Aaron Glendinning was runner-up, from 30m, and Kelso’s Douglas Young third, from scratch.

Fifer John Thomson was the day’s only senior winner from outwith the Borders, clocking 4:32.53, from 240m, for first place over 1,600m. That was the Glenrothes veteran’s sixth win in that race at Selkirk, having first won it back in 1989.

Welsh was second, from 70m, and Kelso’s Matthew Fleming third, from 225m.

Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford won two of the six youth races run on Saturday – the 200m for youngsters aged 13 to 16 in 24.51 seconds, from a mark of 16m, and the 800m in 2:07.60, from 40m.

Hawick’s Connor McLeod was second in the former, from 1m, with TLJT’s Rory Smith third, from 14m.

Kelso’s Archie Scott and Oliver Hastie were second and third respectively in the latter, from marks of 145m 55m.

Hawick’s Oliver McCraw won the 90m race for youths aged nine to 12 in 10.31 seconds, from 14m, with Max Vevers, also of Hawick, runner-up, from 21m, and Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder third, from 17m.

TLJT’s Rory Smith claimed top spot over the same distance in the 13-16 age bracket in 10.27 seconds, from 12m, with Kelso’s Daniel Lawson second, from 3m, and Hawick’s Carra Mcleod third, from 18m.

Lauder won the 200m race for youths aged nine to 12 in 24.57 seconds, from 34m, with Vevers as runner-up, from 44m, and Kelso’s Evie Leonard third, from 46m.

The first three finishers in the youths’ 400m race were all from Kelso – Rory Fleming winning in 56.75 seconds, from 76m, with Matty Fleming second, from 27m, and Zara Milburn third, from 90m.

Selkirk’s games were the third of the season, with Peebles’ next up this Thursday, June 22, followed by Kelso’s on Sunday, July 2; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 8; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 15; Langholm’s on Friday, July 28; and, bringing the curtain down on the circuit for this year, Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 12.

