​In pics: Hawick’s Jack Wilson’s all right after 90m sprint win at Langholm Border Games

​Wilson’s time of 9.95 seconds, from a back-mark of 12.5m, earned him prize money of £1,050 and the Sarah Turner Memorial Challenge Trophy, with £300 going to Hawick Riverside Peds clubmate John Paxton for finishing second, from 19.5m, and £125 to third-placed Edinburgh runner Graeme Armstrong, given a 20m start.

Friday’s other 90m sprint, a scratch race offering a top prize of £500, was won by Edinburgh’s Allan Hamilton in 10.1 seconds, with Glasgow’s Ethan Pottie and Gkonouin Imante second and third respectively.

A high jump challenge, for a top prize of £200 and the Eskholm Trophy, went much the same way, Hamilton winning with a jump of 1.75m and Pottie second with 1.7m, but third place went to Australian Jock Sutherland for clearing 1.65m.

Kelso runners won two of the four other senior races, first places over 200m and 1,600m going respectively to John Fleming and Darrell Hastie.

Fleming clocked 23.22 seconds, from a mark of 23m, as part of a clean sweep of top-three places for his home-town’s AG Running School, with Ruby Laing second, from 35m, and Douglas Young third, from 4m.

Hastie’s winning time was 4:32.49, from a back-mark of 35m, with Kelso’s Paul Dumma and Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford second and third respectively, both from 200m marks.

Selkirk’s Colin Bruce won the 400m open, from a mark of 76m, in 53.01 seconds, with Kelso’s Matthew Fleming second, from 60m, and Hawick’s Robbie Welsh third, from 24m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Kevin Wood claimed his first-ever Border Games win over 800m, from a 165m mark, in 2:00.35, with Welsh second, from 35m, and Greater Manchester’s David Priestley third, from 235m.

Jed Athletics Club and AG Running School picked up two wins apiece in the day’s six youth races.

The Jedburgh club won both 90m races, for children aged nine to 12 and 13 to 16, Joe McDade clocking 10.53 seconds, from a mark of 22m, in the former and Alya Cook 10.75 seconds in the latter, from 20m.

The Kelso school won the 200m race for children of 13 to 16 and over 1,600m, Ben Nairn finishing the former in 23.56 seconds, from 33m, and Rory Fleming clocking 5:03.05 in the latter, from 250m.

Hawick’s Max Vevers and Greg Watson won the other two youth races, over 200 for runners aged nine to 12, in 24.49 seconds, from 40m, and over 800m in 2:05.82, from 120m.

Langholm’s games were the second to last of this season, with Morebattle’s bringing the curtain down on Saturday, August 10.

