​In pics: Hat-tricks at double for Kelso’s AG Running School at Morebattle Border Games

​Adie Gray’s senior success stories at Morebattle were Paul Dumma over 1,600m, Matthew Fleming over 400m and Ruby Laing over 200m.

Dumma’s winning time, also earning him the prize for best performance of the day, was 4:22.96, from a mark of 210m.

Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford was runner-up and Hawick’s Mark Young third, from marks of 200m and 100m respectively.

Fleming senior’s winning time was 51.57 seconds, from a 60m front-mark, to claim one of three first places for his family on the day, with Hawick’s Kyle Potts and Daniel Paxton respectively second, from 27m, and third, from 41m.

Potts and Paxton were second and third to Laing but the other way round, with the former given a 13m mark and the latter one of 23m. Laing, going from 35m, clocked 23.25 seconds to take victory.

Saturday’s two other senior races, over 110m and 800m, were won by Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Gordon Armstrong and Garry Ramsay in times of 11.87 seconds and 1:57.44 respectively, from marks of 4.5m and 110m.

Selkirk’s Craig Bruce was second in the former, from 8m, and Kelso’s Douglas Young third, from 1.5m.

Lasswade’s Will Heatlie was runner-up in the latter, from 60m, and TLJT’s Kevin Wood third, from 145m.

AG Running School’s wins in Saturday’s six junior races went to Lucy Welsh over 90m, Matty Fleming as part of clean sweep of top-three places for the club in the 200m race for children aged 13 to 16 and Rory Fleming over 800m.

Welsh’s time was 10.15 seconds, from a 23m mark, also landing the prize for best junior performance of the day, with Jedburgh’s Charlie Whitecross second, from 21m, and Kelso’s Erin Jackson third, from 12m.

Matty Fleming’s was 24.38 seconds, from 21m, with his brother Harry second, from 51m, and Ben Nairn third, from 25m.

Rory Fleming’s was 2:06.94, from 160m, with Kelso’s Rose Davidson as runner-up, from 170m, and his brother Matty third, from 50m.

TLJT’s Isla Woodburn won the 200m race for youths aged nine to 12 in 23.96 seconds, from a 44m mark, with Kelso’s Reece Jackson and Evie Leonard second and third respectively, from 42m and 36m.

Kelso’s Davidson won the youths’ 400m race in 52.24 seconds, from a 105m mark, with Jackson second, from 88m, and Fifer Kelseigh Wilson third, from 105m.

Connor Davidson won the junior 1,600m race in 4:57.56, from a mark of 230m, with fellow Hawick runners Greg and Craig Watson respectively second and third, from 160m and 120m.

Morebattle’s meeting concludes this year’s Border Games season.

